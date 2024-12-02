Ricciardo issues emotional video message as F1 team announce SHOCK driver replacement - GPFans Recap
Ricciardo issues emotional video message as F1 team announce SHOCK driver replacement - GPFans Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has issued an emotional Formula 1 statement in a heartfelt video message.
F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT after shock exit confirmed
One F1 team have made a shock driver change ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment
The FIA have confirmed a late penalty for Mercedes star George Russell following an incident at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Hamilton admits Mercedes fallout after horror Qatar race
A conflict at Mercedes has been revealed by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
EXCLUSIVE: F1 star SHOCKED at rival drivers after brutal Qatar Grand Prix
One F1 star was shocked by his rivals at a heated race in the Middle East, it has been revealed.
- 1 hour ago
F1 Off The Track
£500 million F1 car collection set for SALE
- 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Ricciardo delivers EMOTIONAL F1 statement in video message
- 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Red Bull ELIMINATED as F1 team handed major championship boost
- Yesterday 21:15
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton issues DEVASTATING career verdict ahead of Ferrari move
- Yesterday 20:27
Latest F1 News
F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT after shock exit confirmed
- Yesterday 19:45
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec