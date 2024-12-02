EXCLUSIVE: F1 star SHOCKED at rival drivers after brutal Qatar Grand Prix

RB Formula 1 star Liam Lawson’s shock towards his rivals has been revealed by his trainer as he recollects the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

Lawson returned to F1 full-time after the Singapore Grand Prix this season when he replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Visa Cash App RB for the remainder of 2024.

The Kiwi has since proved his capabilities at Red Bull's junior outfit and has matched team-mate Yuki Tsunoda most weekends since his return.

Furthermore, Lawson has also emerged as a contender for a drive at Red Bull if the team decide to sack Sergio Perez before his contract expires.

Liam Lawson has proved to be a worthy replacement at RB

Will we see Liam Lawson at Red Bull?

Liam Lawson F1 shock revealed from Qatar GP

Lawson also competed with RB under their old name Alpha Tauri when he replaced an injured Ricciardo in 2023.

Following his appearance at the Qatar Grand Prix last year, his trainer Matt Tait revealed how shocked Lawson was at his rivals’ exhaustion after the race.

"Qatar, when Liam ended up in the car. That, for me, probably one of the most proud moments for me because he's jumped in the car, he's not been in it all season, he's done half a race weekend at Zandvoort, he's done Monza, he's done Singapore, and then he's gone to Qatar,” Tait exclusively told Jim Kimberley on behalf of GPFans.

"And the amount of drivers that struggled at Qatar, and the amount of drivers that didn't even go to the press conference, yet he jumped out, did his interviews and things. He's like, ‘I didn't have time to go to the medical centre and do all these things. I had to get on a flight’.

Liam Lawson's trainer reveals RB star's shock at F1 rivals in Qatar

The 2023 Qatar GP saw several drivers impacted by the severe heat, which many described as the most difficult race they had ever experienced, with Alpine star Esteban Ocon revealing that he even threw up in his helmet.

However, even this affliction failed to stir Lawson, who claimed that he was not bothered by the heat and called out his rivals for their extreme reactions.

"So, he said, ‘Yeah, I was a bit tired, and I could do with a drink, but I wasn't, like, dying or death.’ He's like, ‘What's wrong with these people? They've been in all season'.

"But it's not only about the preparation that we've gone through, but it's about his grit and determination. Like, the lad is tough. Not only is he strong, he's just tough mentally."

"I can push him and push him and keep throwing stuff at him, and he'll just keep going. You know, he'll go until he falls over. He's not afraid of discomfort; he's not afraid of pushing himself to his absolute limits."

