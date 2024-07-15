EXCLUSIVE: The driver Verstappen would get on with 'like a house on fire'

Question marks over Red Bull Racing's second seat have plagued Sergio Perez since his 2021 switch from Racing Point.

After all, being Max Verstappen's team-mate might be one of the most poisoned chalices in Formula 1, such is the incredible level the three-time champion operates on.

READ MORE: Horner stuns Goodwood crowd with brutally honest Red Bull admission Perez is no stranger to the pressure, having endured multiple contract extensions amid speculation over his future, but 2024 seems different from other seasons.

There's no shortage of drivers eyeing up the Mexican's seat, but finding the right person to partner with Verstappen is no simple task.

Yet there is someone who would get on 'like a house on fire' with the Dutchman who is in the hunt.

Liam Lawson 'deserves' to be in F1

Speaking exclusively with GPFans, Matt Tait, Liam Lawson's trainer, explained how he'd expect the Kiwi driver to work alongside Verstappen should he get the nod at Red Bull.

There's no denying that Lawson has the credentials for an F1 drive after his time working up the junior ranks.

He's a race winner in F4, F3, F2, DTM, and Super Formula, and even won on debut in the latter three to show his aptitude in adaptation, something Tait recognises.

"That lad deserves to be there [in F1]. He showed that in DTM - a professional championship - without the controversy around the final race, he should have been champion.

"A similar thing happened in Super Formula - there was a lot of controversy in that weekend; he should have been champion.

"The kid just gets in and goes. He just gets in the car and makes it happen. And if he gets given a chance in any team, he will make it happen.

"And people have said, 'Oh, you couldn't put him in with Max.' Actually, I think you could.

"I think if he went into Red Bull with Max, they'd probably get on like a house on fire."

Will Lawson join Red Bull?

With other drivers in the frame for that drive alongside Verstappen, does Tait think Lawson could get the nod?

"Honestly, I don't think they'd put a rookie in there. There's way too much at stake and too many politics involved for that to happen.

"Whether the landscape around Red Bull and stuff is changing a lot... I don't know what's going on in the background."

"He knows that you've got to take your opportunity when it presents itself," adds Tait.

"[2023] wasn't really an opportunity. It was an opportunity to show that he was ready, but there was never a race seat available because it was always Daniel Ricciardo's race seat.

"So there wasn't a race seat available, and until there's a race seat available, he's sat on the side.

"Whether that be next year with all the movements that are happening, we hope he's going to get a chance."

Is Lawson ready for F1?

Irrespective of the Red Bull drive, Tait is confident Lawson is ready for the full-time step to F1.

He detailed why his driver adapted so well to his out-the-blue call-up to replace Ricciardo from Zandvoort last year:

"His work ethic, particularly in the gym, he gives it everything, and we've left no stone unturned.

"We've looked at every part of his body to try and make him as solid and durable an athlete as we possibly could.

"If he's in Euroformula, we're focusing on F3. If he's in F3, we're focusing on F2. If he's in F2, we're looking at Formula 1.

"We're always trying to get him to that next level in terms of his physical capabilities so that what he's actually driving is easy.

"If he gets the opportunity to step into that next level, he's ready. And he really bought into all of that.

"We'd be a third of the way through a season, and he's like, "Do you think I'm ready for the next step?"

"I'd be like, "Well, let's do a test. Okay, we've tested you. No, you're not quite ready there." And he's like, "Right, we're going to work on that."

"Our whole focus for 18 months was on Formula 1. It didn't matter that he was doing Super Formula or F2 because he was fit enough and strong enough to do that.

"Our sole focus was for him to be able to do a Friday practice session with no problems at all. To be able to jump in on a test day if he got a test day.

"And then, if the opportunity came up, get in racing."

