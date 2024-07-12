Verstappen reveals why he doesn't WANT to be at Goodwood

Red Bull star and three-time Formula 1 world champion has admitted he would rather not be attending this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The annual event is taking place after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last weekend and is being held over four days, from Thursday 11th July through to Sunday 14th July, at the Goodwood estate near Chichester.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen unveils solo project as team boss delivers ‘NASTY' verdict

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up

Six F1 teams are set to participate in the event, including Red Bull, for whom it will be a historic few days given that they are set to unveil the highly-anticipated RB17 Hypercar designed by Adrian Newey.

Three-time champion Verstappen is also set to feature at the festival for the first time driving the RB16B - the car in which he secured the first of his three world championships.

Goodwood Festival of Speed is taking place between July 11th and 14th

Adrian Newey and Red Bull' RB17 Hypercar is set to be unveiled at Goodwood

Max Verstappen on Goodwood Festival of Speed appearance

Despite his first appearance at Goodwood no doubt set to bring plenty of excitement to the event and those attending it, it appears that Verstappen would rather be elsewhere.

Recently previewing the festival on Dutch TV, Verstappen revealed that whilst he will try to make the most of things, he would rather have the weekend off, with his comments also suggesting that he had tried to get out of making the appearance.

"It's always great to see nice cars," Verstappen told Viaplay, as quoted by Mirror.

READ MORE: McLaren star reveals SHOCK meeting over rival deal

Max Verstappen finished P2 at the British Grand Prix

"Of course, I'd prefer to have a weekend off but I couldn't get out of this.

"So, we're going to make the best of it."

Verstappen's comments are perhaps somewhat understandable given that the event comes on the back of a gruelling triple-header in F1.

The sport has held races on three consecutive weekends of late in Spain, Austria and Great Britain, with Goodwood set to keep the three-time champion busy for a fourth-straight weekend.

READ MORE: Stormzy F1 drive plans REVEALED as Brundle given 'gangster' label

Related