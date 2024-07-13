Alonso claims young drivers LESS 'GENUINE' than past rivals
Double Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has revealed what he believes separates older and younger drivers in the sport.
The Spaniard is well placed to make such observations having made his debut in 2001, having raced alongside the likes of Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen as well as younger challengers such as Lando Norris.
The 2005 and 2006 champion is the only driver on the grid to have raced against two generations of Verstappen's and Schumacher's, as well as Oscar Piastri, who was born a month after Alonso's F1 debut.
Now 42, Alonso has surely seen it all in the sport, but the fact that his passion extends to this day means there is more to come in the duration of his newly-extended contract.
Fernando Alonso points out 'character' differences between generationsSince 2001, F1 has changed dramatically both on and off the track. Multiple regulation changes have transformed the cars, whilst drivers must deal with heightened scrutiny out of the cockpit and and across social media.
The off-track evolution of a driver's life and commitments means some members of the younger generations have vastly different mindsets and personalities.
“Definitely, there are some differences," Alonso explained to the Financial Times.
"I think the older generation were a bit more genuine. Different in character, in the way they approached racing and life. They were very tough competitors.
"Now, I would say that they are very talented — maybe more than before because of all the preparation, the academies, the simulator work, the technology, and data they have available to improve and learn quickly. They arrive in F1 more prepared."
Indeed, drivers are often well prepared ahead of their F1 debut, managed professionally through the junior categories with extensive support networks.
Alonso was parachuted into the Minardi team after finishing fourth in the Formula 3000 championship. A similar case in F1's current generation of stars is Max Verstappen, who rapidly ascended to stardom, an outlier owing to his exceptional talent.
On average, though, the modern F1 driver is better prepared, which is a positive for youngsters looking to realise their dreams. Though Alonso appreciates their talents, he argues that they may have sacrificed some of their own personalities to do so.
“But off track or with the helmet off, maybe they are a bit the same and more shy in the way they approach things," he said.
"They have people who talk for them, for management, for media, for fitness. They’re well prepared, but maybe they lost a little bit their own character.”
Alonso will surely have more to add on this topic when he eventually calls time on his record-breaking career, whether that is in 2026 or beyond.
- 36 minutes ago
