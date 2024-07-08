Ferrari legend QUITS amid F1 rival interest
Ferrari legend QUITS amid F1 rival interest
Ferrari have announced that one of their key figures has resigned from his role amid speculation that a rival team is set to secure his signature.
The news comes after the team endured another difficult weekend at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc continued his poor run of recent results with a P14 finish at Silverstone, meaning he has picked up just 12 points since his emotional victory at Monaco in May.
His team-mate Carlos Sainz fared better, coming home fifth, but was a long way off the pace set by the likes of Lewis Hamilton, championship leader Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris.
The Italian outfit currently sit second in the constructors' championship, but they now look unlikely to offer a substantial challenge to Red Bull, with the form of the chasing pack a more pressing concern.
Where is Enrico Cardile going?
In what is a significant blow to the team's chances of success, it has been announced that technical guru Enrico Cardile is departing the company.
The 49-year-old has spent almost 20 years with Ferrari, working alongside the likes of former world champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso.
Last month, it was reported that the Italian had all but agreed a deal with Aston Martin, and now that path appears to be clear as he makes his next step in the sport.
An official statement from the team read: "Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as Technical Director Chassis Area.
"After almost two decades with Ferrari, Cardile has handed in his notice and therefore, with immediate effect, and as an interim measure, the Chassis Area will be overseen by the Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur.
"Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP thanks Enrico for all his hard work over so many years."
