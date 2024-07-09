Hamilton reveals F1 RETIREMENT thoughts after stunning Silverstone win
Following his stunning victory at the British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton admitted he has considered exiting Formula 1.
The seven-time world champion showed why he is considered one of the greatest racers of all time on Sunday afternoon as he produced an impeccable drive to secure a historic ninth victory at the iconic track.
Hamilton's achievement was made all the more remarkable given his last triumph in the sport came back in 2021, thus ending an agonisingly long wait for glory.
The 39-year-old was uncharacteristically emotional post-race as he paid tribute to his team, before taking the acclaim of the fans and embracing his father.
With Hamilton set to join Ferrari next season, his win came at the perfect time on what was his last appearance at the circuit for Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton admits F1 exit thoughts
It has been an incredibly frustrating few seasons for the Brit, having been forced to watch on as Verstappen emerged as the sport's dominant force.
Hamilton has consistently bemoaned the performance of his car in the years since his last win, and admitted after the celebrations had died down on Sunday that he has experienced many dark moments since a bitter ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi three years ago.
"It's surreal. My heart is racing," he told Sky Sports F1.
"I had so many amazing times here in the past but when I came across the line, something released in me that I have been holding onto for a long time.
"It was the most emotional end to a win I have ever experienced. I always wondered why I never cried! You see Rubens Barrichello crying and I was like, 'that doesn't happen to me' but it hit me hard.
"After such a difficult 2021, just trying to continue to come back but we as a team had a difficult time. There were so many thoughts and doubts in my mind along the way to the point, at times, I wanted to not continue.
"To arrive and continue to get up and continue to try and finally succeed is the greatest feeling I can remember having."
