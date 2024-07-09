F1 News Today: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone

A Formula 1 champion and former rival of Lewis Hamilton has declared the Mercedes star the greatest of all time after his historic win at Silverstone.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen Silverstone boos 'turned down'

An intriguing claim has emerged surrounding Red Bull star Max Verstappen after his P2 finish at Silverstone on Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff joins McLaren boss in BLASTING Horner

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has added to the recent criticism levelled at Red Bull boss Christian Horner by McLaren's Zak Brown.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari legend QUITS amid F1 rival interest

Ferrari look as though they may have been weakened after a team legend's departure was announced amid rumours he could join a rival team.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo adds to F1 future UNCERTAINTY amid Perez and Red Bull rumours

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has addressed speculation over his future after fresh reports emerged over the weekend detailing a potentially shocking twist.

➡️ READ MORE

Related