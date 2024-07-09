close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone

F1 News Today: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone

F1 News Today: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone

F1 News Today: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone

A Formula 1 champion and former rival of Lewis Hamilton has declared the Mercedes star the greatest of all time after his historic win at Silverstone.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen Silverstone boos 'turned down'

An intriguing claim has emerged surrounding Red Bull star Max Verstappen after his P2 finish at Silverstone on Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff joins McLaren boss in BLASTING Horner

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has added to the recent criticism levelled at Red Bull boss Christian Horner by McLaren's Zak Brown.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari legend QUITS amid F1 rival interest

Ferrari look as though they may have been weakened after a team legend's departure was announced amid rumours he could join a rival team.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo adds to F1 future UNCERTAINTY amid Perez and Red Bull rumours

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has addressed speculation over his future after fresh reports emerged over the weekend detailing a potentially shocking twist.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Ferrari McLaren
Hamilton declares verdict on CONTROVERSIAL topic as fresh Newey twist revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
GP Fans Recap

Hamilton declares verdict on CONTROVERSIAL topic as fresh Newey twist revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton REPLACEMENT pressure revealed as team in talks over driver RETURN
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton REPLACEMENT pressure revealed as team in talks over driver RETURN

  • Yesterday 16:16

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Shocking details revealed in £12 million Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot

  • 16 minutes ago
GPFans Opinion

Hamilton's Silverstone win proves F1 has moved past Verstappen problem

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton reveals F1 RETIREMENT thoughts after stunning Silverstone win

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone

  • 2 hours ago
GP Fans Recap

Hamilton declares verdict on CONTROVERSIAL topic as fresh Newey twist revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News

Brad Pitt makes surprise cameo in EMOTIONAL Norris interview

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x