F1 News Today: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone
A Formula 1 champion and former rival of Lewis Hamilton has declared the Mercedes star the greatest of all time after his historic win at Silverstone.
Verstappen Silverstone boos 'turned down'
An intriguing claim has emerged surrounding Red Bull star Max Verstappen after his P2 finish at Silverstone on Sunday.
Wolff joins McLaren boss in BLASTING Horner
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has added to the recent criticism levelled at Red Bull boss Christian Horner by McLaren's Zak Brown.
Ferrari legend QUITS amid F1 rival interest
Ferrari look as though they may have been weakened after a team legend's departure was announced amid rumours he could join a rival team.
Ricciardo adds to F1 future UNCERTAINTY amid Perez and Red Bull rumours
Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has addressed speculation over his future after fresh reports emerged over the weekend detailing a potentially shocking twist.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep