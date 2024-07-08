Verstappen Silverstone boos 'turned down' despite fan ANGER
Verstappen Silverstone boos 'turned down' despite fan ANGER
Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen was reportedly booed during his post-race interview following the British Grand Prix.
The Dutchman found the going tough at Silverstone in torrid conditions, struggling to find the pace to match his rivals before finally getting to grips with his car in the closing stages.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton REPLACEMENT pressure revealed as team in talks over driver RETURN
READ MORE: Ferrari legend QUITS amid F1 rival interest
Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning drive to secure his first F1 win since 2021 - and his ninth at Silverstone - ahead of Verstappen and McLaren star Lando Norris.
Despite failing to get the win, Verstappen managed to extend his lead over Norris in the drivers' championship standings as the season passed its halfway point.
The 26-year-old admitted afterwards that the result could have been much worse, given the unpredictable weather causing problems for a number of drivers and their respective teams.
Broadcaster drowns out Verstappen boos
Speaking to David Coulthard before stepping on to the podium, the three-time champion reflected on his race and credited his team, but crucially, failed to congratulate Hamilton on his historic victory.
F1 pundit Olav Mol revealed this led to boos being hurled in his direction from British supporters, but believes the TV broadcasters turned down the volume in a bid to drown them out.
Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Mol said: "I heard that the sound was different than when those two Englishmen were there, so they turned it down a bit.
READ MORE: Mercedes star suffers DEVASTATING retirement from British Grand Prix
"If you congratulate Lewis, you know that you'll get the audience behind you, but he doesn't do that.
"When they start booing, he thinks: 'F*** off with your congratulations to Lewis'.
"Yeah, I understand that too."
Verstappen acknowledged Hamilton in the cockpit after the flag fell, but Mol hinted that the pair's often frosty relationship may also have played a part in his decision not to verbally congratulate his Mercedes counterpart.
He continued: "They respect each other, but they don't like each other very much, and that's not necessary at all."
READ MORE: Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Brad Pitt makes surprise cameo in EMOTIONAL Norris interview
- 2 minutes ago
Ricciardo adds to F1 future UNCERTAINTY amid Perez and Red Bull rumours
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen Silverstone boos 'turned down' despite fan ANGER
- 1 hour ago
Rival F1 champion labels Hamilton GOAT after Silverstone success
- 2 hours ago
Wolff joins McLaren boss in BLASTING Horner
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari legend QUITS amid F1 rival interest
- Today 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep