close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton sees ANOTHER record broken on historic Silverstone day

Hamilton sees ANOTHER record broken on historic Silverstone day

Hamilton sees ANOTHER record broken on historic Silverstone day

Hamilton sees ANOTHER record broken on historic Silverstone day

A new record has been set at Silverstone following Lewis Hamilton's stunning victory at the iconic circuit last weekend.

Hamilton proved he is still considered one of the best drivers of all time, as the seven-time Formula 1 champion put on a peerless performance to claim his first victory since December 2021.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals F1 RETIREMENT thoughts after stunning Silverstone win

In torrid conditions, the Brit delighted his adoring home fans by keeping reigning world champion Max Verstappen at bay on a track which has delivered so many highlights over a stellar career.

The 39-year-old will join Ferrari in 2025, and was visibly emotional post-race as he paid tribute to his team on what was his triumphant last appearance at Silverstone as a Mercedes driver.

READ MORE: F1 rivals sign design LEGEND following shock departure

Lewis Hamilton sealed his ninth victory at Silverstone on Sunday
It was his final appearance at the circuit for Mercedes before joining Ferrari

Records continue to tumble

By standing on top of the podium once again at the British GP, Hamilton broke several records, including most race wins at a single circuit (nine) and the number of seasons featuring a victory (16).

On what was a historic afternoon for British sport, it has now been revealed that the single-day attendance record at the track had also been smashed, as 164,000 fans flocked to see Sunday's main event.

The 2024 edition of the grand prix also matched the record-breaking figure of 480,000 attendees over the whole weekend.

The news will be welcomed by Silverstone managing director, Stuart Pringle, who was in the spotlight last month after suggesting a slump in ticket sales was partly down to Verstappen's emergence as the sport's dominant force - at the expense of Hamilton.

Verstappen was quick to quash those claims, while Hamilton hit out at organisers over increasing ticket prices amidst an ongoing cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

READ MORE: Ferrari legend QUITS amid F1 rival interest

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Ferrari Silverstone
Hamilton reveals deep HURT following Silverstone victory
F1 Legends

Hamilton reveals deep HURT following Silverstone victory

  • 3 hours ago
F1 champion FUMES at fan anger following Silverstone GP
Latest F1 News

F1 champion FUMES at fan anger following Silverstone GP

  • Today 13:58

Latest News

F1 Legends

Hamilton sees ANOTHER record broken on historic Silverstone day

  • 16 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 rivals sign design LEGEND following shock departure

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Horner confirms replacement driver tests amid Perez AXE pressure

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Legends

Hamilton reveals deep HURT following Silverstone victory

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Opinion

F2/F3 Power Rankings - Silverstone sees new title leaders and a record-breaking Brit

  • Today 15:57
Latest F1 News

F1 rival FRUSTRATED by 'dirty' Schumacher tactics

  • Today 14:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x