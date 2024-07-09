F1 rivals sign design LEGEND following shock departure
One of Formula 1's most influential figures has joined a new team on the grid in what is a major blow to his former employers.
Earlier this week, Ferrari announced that one of their top designers had resigned from his role as a technical director at the team with immediate effect.
Enrico Cardile had spent almost two decades with the iconic Italian outfit, and helped deliver Kimi Raikkonen his solitary F1 title.
Cardile also worked alongside some legends of the sport, including world champion drivers Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso.
His departure came shortly after Ferrari's disappointing display at the British Grand Prix, with their driving duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc once again struggling to challenge the top of the order.
Which team has Cardile joined?
Cardile's exit has been rumoured to be in the pipeline for some time, with one rival team emerging as the favourite to secure his signature.
Now, Aston Martin have announced that the 49-year-old will join them as chief technical officer in 2025.
The British team have also been heavily linked with a move for Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey, with talks believed to have already taken place over a possible deal.
With the British outfit struggling on the track in 2024, they are putting the building blocks in place to ensure they are in a better position to start next season.
In a statement on the team's official website, Cardile said: "I'm looking forward to joining Aston Martin Aramco.
"The ambition and desire are clear and it is a unique opportunity to be part of that journey.
"This is a personal and professional challenge and I look forward to working with the team to bring success to this iconic brand."
