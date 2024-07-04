Mercedes F1 star REVEALS Hamilton relationship issues
Mercedes F1 star REVEALS Hamilton relationship issues
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has suggested Lewis Hamilton is not a 'very trusting person', with the pair having to work hard to establish a strong relationship.
Hamilton has driven with Mercedes for 12 seasons now, winning six world championships and eight constructors' titles with the Brackley outfit in that time.
F1 HEADLINES: Driver SIGNING announced for 2025 as Perez Silverstone REPLACEMENT revealed
READ MORE: Horner reveals why 'the old Daniel' Ricciardo COULD return imminently
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion announced before the start of the 2024 season he would leave Mercedes ahead of 2025, instead joining Ferrari.
It will mean a pairing between the most successful team in F1 history with one of the most successful drivers of all time, and also leaves Mercedes needing to find a replacement between now and the start of next season.
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes F1 star REVEALS Hamilton relationship issues
- 15 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Driver SIGNING announced for 2025 as Perez Silverstone REPLACEMENT revealed
- 30 minutes ago
Wolff 'not waiting' for Verstappen Red Bull contract change
- 1 hour ago
Norris reveals NO APOLOGY from Verstappen following crash
- 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: How Ferrari found Bearman - inside the Scuderia's secretive scouting camp
- 2 hours ago
Who is Ollie Bearman? British F1 wonderkid set to join Haas in 2025
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep