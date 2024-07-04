Mercedes F1 star REVEALS Hamilton relationship issues

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has suggested Lewis Hamilton is not a 'very trusting person', with the pair having to work hard to establish a strong relationship.

Hamilton has driven with Mercedes for 12 seasons now, winning six world championships and eight constructors' titles with the Brackley outfit in that time.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion announced before the start of the 2024 season he would leave Mercedes ahead of 2025, instead joining Ferrari.

It will mean a pairing between the most successful team in F1 history with one of the most successful drivers of all time, and also leaves Mercedes needing to find a replacement between now and the start of next season.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025