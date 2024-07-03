Horner reveals why 'the old Daniel' Ricciardo COULD return imminently

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says that Daniel Ricciardo needs to use the 'lifeline' he has been given to extend his career - but reckons there's a chance we might be about to see him get back to his very best.

The Australian was dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022, but made his comeback with junior team Visa Cash App RB mid-season last year after Nyck de Vries was dropped.

F1 HEADLINES: Private Hamilton talks revealed as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

READ MORE: F1 pundit hints at SHOCK Ricciardo negotiations with new team

After leaving McLaren, Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull family as their third driver for the senior team, intending to take a year away from the grid.

However, he took his chance to make a driving return in F1, but now his seat is once more under threat with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future remains up in the air

Daniel Ricciardo's form has improved in recent weeks

Will Daniel Ricciardo be on the grid in 2025?

Ricciardo made a stuttering start to 2024 as team-mate Yuki Tsunoda outperformed him with some ease.

The 35-year-old has returned to form of late, finishing ahead of the Japanese driver in the last three races, including points finishes in both Canada and Austria - and Horner reckons a key indicator exists that there is yet more to come from him.

“Daniel knew this was a lifeline for him," he explained. "His test at Silverstone was outstanding last year, which was what provided the opportunity. Now, [it’s] for him to make use of them,” Horner told press at the Red Bull Ring.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals cunning Marko plan to secure F1 future

Christian Horner has urged Daniel Ricciardo to make use of his F1 'lifeline'

“I’m sure by his own admission, the first part of the season didn’t go as planned. But he started to show signs of the old Daniel, we saw them in Miami, we saw certainly the first half part of the weekend there, we saw it in Montreal."

On Ricciardo's future, Horner admitted he does not have much influence, but encouraged him to deal with the pressure as he has so far.

“Obviously that’s for [RB CEO] Peter [Bayer] and Laurent [Mekies to answer]. We’re working closely with him [Ricciardo] but for one there’s always pressure, he knows that better than anyone and particularly in Red Bull, when they’re all Red Bull Racing drivers.

"There’s always pressure regarding any team but Daniel is more than aware of that,” Horner added.

Ricciardo was previously at the Red Bull team from 2014 to 2018. A return was touted with his seat in the junior team seen as a possible pathway, but the now questionable extension of Sergio Perez's contract has taken that possibility off the table.

READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump

Related