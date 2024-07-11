Brundle delivers ICON apology after awkward Silverstone brush
Brundle delivers ICON apology after awkward Silverstone brush
Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has apologised for an awkward moment during his grid walk at the British Grand Prix.
Brundle's grid walks have become a fixture of pre-race build-up on Sky Sports, having conducted them for various broadcasters for over 25 years.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner teases PROMOTION as Ricciardo reveals fruitful ‘shifting point’
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals 'goal' amid Ferrari REGRET
They often throw up awkward moments with huge celebrities, memorably with Kylian Mbappe, Cara Delevingne and Machine Gun Kelly.
Ahead of the Silverstone race that was brilliantly won by Lewis Hamilton, Brundle attempted to speak with Queen legend Sir Brian May.
READ MORE: Horner confirms replacement driver tests amid Perez AXE pressure
Brundle apologises to Sir Brian May
May clearly did not want to speak with Brundle and palmed the broadcaster away, before Brundle went in again to try and speak with the musical icon.
The legendary guitarist claimed he didn't know anything about F1, before an awkward silence between the pair occurred.
The incident has led to many fans on social media responding badly towards May, with Brundle well-revered in F1 circles.
However, the former F1 driver believes he was in the wrong, taking to X to stick up for the musician.
"It is me who should be apologising to Sir Brian May, not him to me for the gridwalk on Sunday at Silverstone," Brundle said.
"I didn’t address him as Sir Brian, and I shouldn’t have approached him twice when he wasn’t up for a chat on live TV. Nobody is ever obliged to talk to me on the grid, or anywhere else for that matter."
It is me who should be apologising to Sir Brian May, not him to me for the gridwalk on Sunday at Silverstone. I didn’t address him as Sir Brian, and I shouldn’t have approached him twice when he wasn’t up for a chat on live TV. Nobody is ever obliged to talk to me on the grid, or…— Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) July 9, 2024
READ MORE: Ricciardo opens 'store' in RETIREMENT plans hint
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen rival must avoid KEY mistake in championship ‘test’
- 16 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner teases PROMOTION as Ricciardo reveals fruitful ‘shifting point’
- 1 hour ago
Brundle delivers ICON apology after awkward Silverstone brush
- 1 hour ago
F1 star CONFIRMS Wolff talks amid Hamilton replacement speculation
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull rivals claim 'underperforming' star opens title window
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep