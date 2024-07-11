close global

Brundle delivers ICON apology after awkward Silverstone brush

Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has apologised for an awkward moment during his grid walk at the British Grand Prix.

Brundle's grid walks have become a fixture of pre-race build-up on Sky Sports, having conducted them for various broadcasters for over 25 years.

They often throw up awkward moments with huge celebrities, memorably with Kylian Mbappe, Cara Delevingne and Machine Gun Kelly.

Ahead of the Silverstone race that was brilliantly won by Lewis Hamilton, Brundle attempted to speak with Queen legend Sir Brian May.

Martin Brundle has become a fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage
Martin Brundle previously raced in F1

Brundle apologises to Sir Brian May

May clearly did not want to speak with Brundle and palmed the broadcaster away, before Brundle went in again to try and speak with the musical icon.

The legendary guitarist claimed he didn't know anything about F1, before an awkward silence between the pair occurred.

The incident has led to many fans on social media responding badly towards May, with Brundle well-revered in F1 circles.

However, the former F1 driver believes he was in the wrong, taking to X to stick up for the musician.

"It is me who should be apologising to Sir Brian May, not him to me for the gridwalk on Sunday at Silverstone," Brundle said.

"I didn’t address him as Sir Brian, and I shouldn’t have approached him twice when he wasn’t up for a chat on live TV. Nobody is ever obliged to talk to me on the grid, or anywhere else for that matter."

