Brundle 'in charge' in AWKWARD Mbappe moment

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle was involved in an awkward exchange with French football star Kylian Mbappe at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The incident occurred as Brundle undertook his customary pre- race grid walk, a popular segment which sees the presenter hold impromptu interviews with people on the grid, including F1 drivers, team personnel and celebrities.

READ MORE: GPFans Hot Takes - Hamilton 'counting down the days' as TITLE RACE is on

Mbappe, who is set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, was in the principality to watch events unfold on the iconic street circuit.

Charles Leclerc won his home grand prix for the first time last weekend

How did the Monaco Grand Prix unfold?

Home favourite Charles Leclerc broke his Monaco duck, the Ferrari star converting pole position into a long-overdue victory at the track.

Oscar Piastri drove superbly to seal second for McLaren, while Carlos Sainz rounded off the top three.

It was a day to forget for Red Bull, as Sergio Perez crashed out on the opening lap, while championship leader Max Verstappen could only finish sixth as his lead at the top of the standings was reduced to 31 points.

Sergio Perez crashed out on the opening lap in Monaco

Brundle gets his way

Mbappe, who played for Monaco between 2015 and 2018, was surrounded by members of his security team as he made his way down the grid, but that wasn't enough to deter Brundle.

After being ushered away from the 25-year-old by a member of his entourage, the pundit quipped: "It's alright mate, I'm in charge here."

He then suggested the Frenchman - famous for his electrifying speed - was quicker than some of the cars on the grid, much to Mbappe's amusement.

"It's alright mate I'm in charge around here" 😂💪



Martin wasn't letting anyone stop him getting his Grid Walk interview with Kylian Mbappe! 🎙 pic.twitter.com/ve0N87ereN — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 26, 2024

READ MORE: Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns

Related