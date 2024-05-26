close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns

Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns

Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns

Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns

The start of the Indy 500 has been delayed due to a lightning storm in the Indianapolis region.

Fans have been moved out of the grandstands for their safety, while the pre-race ceremonies have been paused. The crowds have taken shelter under the grandstands in order to stay safe from lightning strikes.

READ MORE: 2024 Indy 500 starting grid - Can Newgarden make it two in a row?

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway confirmed that the start of the race has been delayed, with a further update due once the storm passes the circuit and it safe to return.

The storm was predicted to hit around the time the race was due to begin, but Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J Douglas Boles is optimistic that the track could become dry enough to complete at least 101 laps.

It is expected that the track will take 90 minutes to dry once the storm has passed. If not enough time is left to complete more than half the total distance, the full 200-lap race will be rescheduled until Monday.

READ MORE: F1 Monaco Grand Prix hit by TERRIFYING boat crash

Team Penske secured both places on the front row in Qualifying
Kyle Larson, the NASCAR driver aiming to complete the 'Double'

Speedway grandstands evacuated due to storms in Indianapolis

The vast majority of the 125,000 spectators in attendance followed the guidance given by the race organisers, but a number of fans rejected the advice to shelter from the storm.

“This a challenging moment for all of us, but again, the most important thing for us is we want to keep our customers safe, and we will continue to watch the weather with lightning," Boles told reporters as he remained optimistic that racing could begin once the storm had passed.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson intended to race in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, but his plans to become the fifth driver in history to complete the 'Double' may be scuppered by the storm.

Larson confirmed that he would stay in Indianapolis, telling NBC "I want to be here" saying that his involvement in the Indy500 had been planned over a year in advance.

READ MORE: Remembering CRAZIEST Indy 500 commentary ever

Related

Mercedes fans
Newgarden wins NAIL-BITING Indy 500 as horror CRASH sends wheel flying over crowd
Indy 500

Newgarden wins NAIL-BITING Indy 500 as horror CRASH sends wheel flying over crowd

  • May 29, 2023 11:42
The reasons why Indy 500 cars are HUGELY different from F1 designs
Indy 500

The reasons why Indy 500 cars are HUGELY different from F1 designs

  • May 28, 2023 17:57
  • 3

Latest News

Monaco Grand Prix

Norris BLASTS 'idiot' F1 rivals in Monaco

  • 22 minutes ago
Indy 500

Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns

  • 47 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

  • 56 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc F1 pole positions: Record so far and win percentage after Monaco GLORY

  • 1 hour ago
  • 3
F1 Drivers Height

F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for the Monaco Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x