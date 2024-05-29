Indy 500 winner TROLLS F1 on controversial show

An Indy 500 winner has taken a swipe at Formula 1 during an appearance on a controversial American sports show.

The Pat McAfee show - which is aired on ESPN - has generated a great deal of both positive and negative publicity in recent years, providing a platform for high-profile stars to share their often unpopular, unfiltered views.

Most notably, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a regular guest alongside host McAfee, with the former Super Bowl champion using the platform to criticise health authorities for their handling of the Covid pandemic.

The 40-year-old was a strong advocate for using alternative medicines and treatments instead of vaccines, and was banned from the NFL at one stage after refusing to comply with vaccination rules.

The latest episode of the show - which no longer features Rodgers - included and interview with Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

Newgarden won his second successive title thanks to a final-lap overtake on McLaren's Pato O'Ward in a race delayed by severe weather last Sunday.

The historic event consists of 200 laps of a 2.5-mile oval track in Indianapolis and is one of the highlights of the annual US sporting calendar.

The race also featured Marcus Armstrong, who is trained by Lewis Hamilton's former physio Angela Cullen, with the Kiwi crashing out in the early stages.

Speaking to McAfee after his weekend triumph, Newgarden wasn't shy about letting the viewers know his thoughts on F1.

When asked by the host if he would be able to transfer his skills to the world of F1, the 33-year-old confidently responded: "Absolutely! Any of us could, and we'd rock it!"

😳@PatMcAfeeShow "You can race in F1 right?"@josefnewgarden "Absolutely. Any of us could and we would rock it."



Love the confidence from Mr. Back-to-Back pic.twitter.com/aUZnvHI5k9 — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) May 28, 2024

