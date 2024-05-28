Sainz reveals KEY FACTOR which will dictate next F1 move
Sainz reveals KEY FACTOR which will dictate next F1 move
Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has revealed the key factor which will decide his next move in Formula 1.
The Spaniard remains without a seat for 2025, with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton set to take his place alongside Charles Leclerc from the beginning of 2025.
READ MORE: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead
The Spaniard's impressive performances throughout the opening eight races of this campaign - a win in Australia being his standout moment - have ensured the 29-year-old has no shortage of options as he considers his next move.
Despite being linked with Mercedes, Audi and Williams in recent weeks, the three-time race-winner has kept his cards close to his chest.
Where will Sainz end up in 2025?
Speaking to media including GPFans ahead of last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Sainz admitted he was still examining all possibilities, adding he 'knew more' behind the scenes.
But in an interview with Sky Sports' Naomi Schiff, the former McLaren man has now offered a clue as to where he may end up, outlining which significant traits he is looking for in his next employers.
"I've always said it - I'm going to go to the place where I feel most valued as a driver," he said.
"The place where people consider me the way I feel I need to be considered, and a place that gives me a medium to long-term project [where] I can win in the future.
"For me, the priority is always winning so keeping those things in mind, you can conclude yourself what is [my] preference, and if not, don't worry because you'll know soon enough."
READ MORE: GPFans Hot Takes - Hamilton 'counting down the days' as TITLE RACE is on
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen to LEAVE Red Bull? F1 pundit says he's paving way for exit
- 48 minutes ago
- 1
Sainz reveals KEY FACTOR which will dictate next F1 move
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen considering chance to join new team in 2024 season
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes chief Wolff reveals reason behind Hamilton TENSION
- 3 hours ago
Andretti reveals personal ATTACK from F1 chief was like ‘bullet to the heart’
- Today 15:57
Verstappen demands ‘change’ at Red Bull after Monaco disaster
- Today 14:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul