Sainz reveals KEY FACTOR which will dictate next F1 move

Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has revealed the key factor which will decide his next move in Formula 1.

The Spaniard remains without a seat for 2025, with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton set to take his place alongside Charles Leclerc from the beginning of 2025.

The Spaniard's impressive performances throughout the opening eight races of this campaign - a win in Australia being his standout moment - have ensured the 29-year-old has no shortage of options as he considers his next move.

Despite being linked with Mercedes, Audi and Williams in recent weeks, the three-time race-winner has kept his cards close to his chest.

Carlos Sainz won his third race in F1 at the 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc next season

Where will Sainz end up in 2025?

Speaking to media including GPFans ahead of last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Sainz admitted he was still examining all possibilities, adding he 'knew more' behind the scenes.

But in an interview with Sky Sports' Naomi Schiff, the former McLaren man has now offered a clue as to where he may end up, outlining which significant traits he is looking for in his next employers.

"I've always said it - I'm going to go to the place where I feel most valued as a driver," he said.

"The place where people consider me the way I feel I need to be considered, and a place that gives me a medium to long-term project [where] I can win in the future.

"For me, the priority is always winning so keeping those things in mind, you can conclude yourself what is [my] preference, and if not, don't worry because you'll know soon enough."

