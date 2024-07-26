Wolff delivers verdict on Hamilton replacement targets

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has provided an update on the team's search to find a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion will leave the Brackley-based outfit in 2025, as he embarks on a new challenge in the sport with Ferrari.

Hamilton has cut a frustrated figure in recent seasons having been replaced as F1's dominant force by Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman has won the last three drivers' titles and is on track to add a fourth in December, despite being far from his best so far this year.

Hamilton sits sixth in the standings, but reminded everyone of his supreme talents during this month's British Grand Prix, where he sealed his first race win since 2021 on an emotional afternoon at Silverstone.

While the 39-year-old knows where his future lies, there remains a great deal of uncertainty over who will take his place at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton will make the move to Ferrari in 2025

Toto Wolff would love to sign Max Verstappen at Mercedes

All options being considered

Verstappen has been linked with a move, with Wolff already openly admitting he would be keen to strike a deal with the Dutchman, much to the frustration of Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Young prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli has also been tipped to make the step up from F2, with Wolff consistently praising the Italian's performances in the second tier.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany after the Hungarian Grand Prix, Wolff revealed that all options are still being considered, as he refused to rule any of the top targets out of contention.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been tipped for big things in F1

“No decision has been made yet," said the Austrian. "I don't know, there are still a lot of emotions - we are waiting for now.

"On the one hand, I don't want to increase the pressure on Kimi, because it is already big enough.

"And with Max, we have to wait and see what happens within the team. We also don't know what will happen with Sergio Perez's seat.”

