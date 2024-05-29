Cullen delivers vow after DISASTROUS Indy 500 weekend

Angela Cullen has reacted following a disastrous Indy 500 weekend with driver Marcus Armstrong.

Cullen currently trains Armstrong, who races for Chip Ganassi in the US IndyCar series, having previously been physio to Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE: Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns

The pair first teamed up in 2016 before ending their professional relationship in 2023, with the Kiwi a key factor in Hamilton's success during that time as he added four titles to his world championship haul.

Hamilton has previously revealed the duo remain good friends despite their split, and has been fulsome in his praise of the 49-year-old, insisting that she belongs in the world of motorsport.

Angela Cullen was Lewis Hamilton's former physio

Cullen has teamed up with Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar

Kiwi enjoying life with compatriot in US

Since teaming up with Armstrong in March of this year, Cullen has been an influential figure in her compatriot's upturn in form, playing an instrumental role in the 23-year-old delivering two impressive fifth-placed finishes.

Their partnership also appears to be blossoming off-track ,with the trainer often posting pictures on social media, while recent reports indicated the pair are now living together.

Armstrong was in action at the historic Indy 500 on Sunday, but suffered an engine failure which caused him to retire from the race after just six laps.

Posting on her Instagram account, Cullen vowed that the team will 'be back', adding that they will learn from the heartbreaking experience.

The post read: "We came, we learnt, we grew, we all pushed so hard.

"So proud of every one of you and the incredible hard work you all put in over these crazy two weeks...

"We'll be back..."

READ MORE: GPFans Hot Takes - Hamilton 'counting down the days' as TITLE RACE is on

Related