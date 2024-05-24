close global

Lewis Hamilton’s former physio Angela Cullen is reportedly ‘living’ with a new star, a year on from her split with the seven-time world champion.

Cullen worked alongside Hamilton from 2016 to 2023, also acting as a confidante to the British driver as well as a physio.

In March 2023, the pair announced they would be going their separate ways, however the pair have remained as close friends.

According to Hamilton, they still message most days, and even plan to meet up to go skydiving.

Angela Cullen worked alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Angela Cullen now works with Marcus Armstrong

What does Angela Cullen do now?

Since leaving Hamilton’s side, Cullen has made the switch across to IndyCar, where she trains fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong.

Armstrong races with Chip Ganassi Racing, currently 11th in the championship, and will be competing in the historic Indy 500 event this weekend.

The physio frequently posts pictures of the pair together on social media, whether that is in the race paddock or enjoying food together.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Armstrong revealed how important Cullen has been to his racing career, and that the pair now live together.

Armstrong described the biggest issue in living with Cullen is that he hears her leave very early for a morning run, and “the two then meet in the kitchen for coffee" when she returns.

Hamilton has praised Cullen for her work with Armstrong, and has insisted that she belongs in motorsport.

