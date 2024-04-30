close global

Cullen flourishing in new IndyCar role after high-profile Hamilton split

Angela Cullen has been sharing a glimpse into her new life away from Formula 1 and Lewis Hamilton in North America.

She currently works with young starlet Marcus Armstrong – who also hails from her homeland of New Zealand.

It has been over a year now since she split with seven-time champion Hamilton after seven years together.

After taking time away from motorsport in 2023, her return has seen her embark on an entirely new adventure in the US series IndyCar.

Angela Cullen worked with Lewis Hamilton between 2016 and 2023
Angela Cullen now works with Marcus Armstrong

How is Angela Cullen doing away from F1?

Armstrong, who drives for Chip Ganassi Racing, is tied for 18th place in the drivers' standings after a tricky start to the season.

The highlight of his season so far remains a fifth-place finish in the $1 million challenge race, highlighting how much potential there is to enjoy success.

Cullen is experienced in her field and should be able to extract the most from the Kiwi, who is only 23 years old.

There is plenty of learning ahead for Armstrong, but Cullen seems to be enjoying working on the other side of the world for now, away from the craze of Formula 1.

In a post on Instagram, she mentioned taking ‘risks’ in a quote from 20th century poet T.S Elliot.

