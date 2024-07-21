close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Fans react to Hamilton's RECORD-BREAKING fight with Verstappen

Fans react to Hamilton's RECORD-BREAKING fight with Verstappen

Fans react to Hamilton's RECORD-BREAKING fight with Verstappen

Fans react to Hamilton's RECORD-BREAKING fight with Verstappen

Formula 1 fans once again hailed Lewis Hamilton as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) with the Briton's 200th podium finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton improved on his own podium record to make history in Hungary, moving further clear of Michael Schumacher on 155, Sebastian Vettel on 122 and even Max Verstappen on 107 podiums.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium

A crash between Verstappen and Hamilton saw the Dutch driver leave the track, allowing the Mercedes man to carry on and finish in the top three once more.

Ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton, there was further drama as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris followed McLaren team orders for a one-two finish which left Norris frustrated that he was not the driver that finished first.

Despite that drama, racing fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - were more concerned with praising Hamilton and crowning him the GOAT of Formula 1 once more.

READ MORE: Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment

F1 Twitter hails Hamilton as the GOAT

READ MORE: LAP ONE: Verstappen in controversial incident in HUGE Hungarian GP drama

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Hungarian Grand Prix F1 Twitter
Hamilton replacement search takes new turn after MASSIVE Hungary win
Hungarian Grand Prix

Hamilton replacement search takes new turn after MASSIVE Hungary win

  • 2 uur geleden
FIA announce Max Verstappen investigation result after dramatic Hungary incident
Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA announce Max Verstappen investigation result after dramatic Hungary incident

  • Today 17:30

Latest News

IndyCar

TERRIFYING multi-car crash takes out IndyCar championship contender

  • 13 minutes ago
IndyCar

Brown reveals FURY at McLaren driver interview article

  • 39 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium

  • Today 16:51
Hungarian Grand Prix

Fans react to Hamilton's RECORD-BREAKING fight with Verstappen

  • 1 uur geleden
Hungarian Grand Prix

Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment

  • Today 15:33
IndyCar Series

IndyCar Race Today: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

  • 2 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x