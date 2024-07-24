F1 pundit sends SAVAGE jibe at Verstappen and Red Bull after Hamilton clash
Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz sent a clear jab at Max Verstappen and Red Bull after the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The Dutch champion had a frustrating race and by the closing stages was battling Lewis Hamilton for third having been undercut twice by the Brit.
On lap 63, with Hamilton in third, Verstappen fired his car down the inside into the firs corner, hitting the brakes incredibly late and locking up.
As he did so, his left rear tire collided with Hamilton's right front, catapulting Verstappen into the air momentarily before the three-time champion continued in a straight line off the track.
Neither driver suffered race-ending damage as a result, with Hamilton going on to secure third spot and Verstappen forced to settle for P5.
Kravitz delivers brutal Max Verstappen jab
Naturally, the collision was investigated by the FIA. However, the race stewards decided that no further action was needed, finding that neither driver was predominantly to blame for the incident.
Speaking on his beloved 'Ted's Notebook' show prior to that decision being announced, Kravitz sounded certain who was at fault for the pair's coming together, however, delivering a brutal jab at the three-time champion and his team whilst on air.
"First of all, they're calling it a racing incident which is what Red Bull do when it's Max Verstappen's fault," the pundit said, live on Sky Sports.
"But everyone else is calling it Max Verstappen's fault with the last bit, with out-braking himself, and would have gone straight on had Lewis not turned in.
"Lewis did turn in, well, Lewis didn't turn in, he was there, and then Max went over his wheels."
It is the second coming together that Verstappen has had with an F1 rival in three races following the Dutchman's collision with Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.
At that event, much like in Budapest, Verstappen's team claimed he was not the man to blame for the incident.
