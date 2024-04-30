Newey’s wife in X-rated replies to Red Bull claims

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull due to being unsettled by the ongoing power struggle at the team – but previous tweets from his wife suggest that his departure has been on the cards for some time.

The Milton Keynes-based squad have been in complete turmoil off the track since February due to the situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

The 50-year-old was subject to accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague, which he continues to deny.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation from the team’s parent company, but the matter is due to be revisited with fresh evidence being brought to the table.

READ MORE: Key Red Bull star set to announce SHOCK exit

Adrian Newey is due to leave Red Bull

Newey has been with the team since 2006

Newey's wife tweets suggest rift with Red Bull

The saga has left several key figures’ future’s in doubt, including three-time champion Max Verstappen and chief advisor Helmut Marko, as well as Newey, with reports on Thursday announcing that the 65-year-old was set to leave the team.

It was reported that Newey is dissatisfied by the power struggle in the team caused by the allegations against Horner and it was suggested that he may be able to depart at the end of the season, but certain contract clauses may deny him from leaving sooner than anticipated.

To add to the drama, previous tweets from Newey’s wife Amanda have suggested that there has been a rift between the legendary engineer and Red Bull before his departure was revealed.

Back in January, there were claims that the dominant RB19 and this year’s car, the RB20, were not designed by Newey and instead by Peter Wache, to which Amanda responded on X: “Absolute b******s.”

Absolute bollocks. — Amanda Newey (@amanda_newey) January 5, 2024

On the same day, she responded to claims suggesting that Red Bull’s technical leadership were not reliant on Newey with: “What a load of hogwash.”

Amanda has been very vocal about her discontent towards various media outlets’ reports on Newey.

In March, she tweeted: “There should be a global organisation or ombudsman regulating journalistic content for accuracy and quality across all publications due to the prevalence of factually incorrect and click-baited content. It has been bothering me for a while now.”

READ MORE: Newey's wife drops HUGE F1 move hint after 'scoping out' next house

Related