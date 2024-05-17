Newey admits 'terminal fallout' with team boss led to exit
Newey admits 'terminal fallout' with team boss led to exit
Adrian Newey has hinted that a fallout prompted his switch to a legendary F1 team.
The engineer recently revealed he would be leaving Red Bull, after nearly two decades of service to the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
Newey was released from his contract early, and will depart from the team at the beginning of 2025, where he can join a rival team if he wishes.
His eventual destination is unknown with rumours ranging from a return to Williams to a leap across to the Scuderia, joining Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.
Where will Newey move to next?
The reason for Newey’s departure from Red Bull is unclear, with the designer earning 13 titles during his successful stint at the team.
In a recent interview with his manager Eddie Jordan, Newey revealed that he would be continuing in the sport but did not reveal the name of the team he would be moving to.
Newey has enjoyed an illustrious career, designing cars for the most iconic names in motorsport such as McLaren, and Williams.
In the same interview on Oyster Yacht’s YouTube channel, Newey reminisced about his move to Williams from Leyton House Racing as the result of an internal dispute.
“There was a period at Leyton House [Racing] in 1990 where Akira Akagi who was our owner…was in financial problems,” Newey said.
“So he put our accountant in charge of running the team and if there's one thing you should never do is have an accountant running a Formula 1 team.
“Anyway the accountant and I had a terminal fallout and so I said I've had enough but luckily Patrick Head had said look would you like to join Williams and so I did.
“Then we really got the car going quite well in 1990 we almost won the race in Rickard when I joined.”
