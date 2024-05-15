Why F1 legend Sebastian Vettel was 'HATED' by Ferrari

A former Red Bull icon was 'hated' by Formula One rivals Ferrari, according to a former member of the Maranello-based team.

Ruth Buscombe, a former strategist at the Italian giants, made the stunning revelation while speaking on the Fast and the Furious Podcast.

The 34-year-old was a key figure at Ferrari, working closely with the likes of Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen during her four-year spell between 2012-2016.

Buscombe has now admitted the squad had little love for Red Bull's all-conquering world champion at the time, Sebastian Vettel, given his dominance during that period, but added the pair have since become close friends.

“I mean, I can’t say enough good things about Seb [Vettel], as a human being, as a driver," she said.

“I couldn’t imagine 10 years later when he announced his retirement saying good things about him because in 2012, I was at Ferrari and we hated that man!

“So like, him and the finger were like the worst thing, so we were very excited about when he was joining Ferrari.

“He was just too good, he was the ultimate rival, little did I know at that point that he would become one of the most important people in my life and my friend.”

