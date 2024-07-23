Hamilton has mic-drop moment in savage Verstappen verdict

Lewis Hamilton delivered a brutal shot at fierce rival Max Verstappen after a hot-headed Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes and Red Bull stars' rivalry was ignited in the tense and bitter scrap for the 2021 title, a season-long battle which ended in a highly controversial manner.

Since, such has been Red Bull's domination and Mercedes' decline, the pair have not encountered each other on track often, but with the Silver Arrows on the rise and Red Bull's powers waning, the battle recommenced in Budapest.

With McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri looking good for a one-two out front, Hamilton and Verstappen were left to scrap it out for the final podium spot, and as they did on multiple occasions in 2021, collided.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battling in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton secured P3 and his 200th podium in F1

Lewis Hamilton delivers Max Verstappen dig

On lap 63, Hamilton led the Dutchman, but Verstappen, with DRS down the main straight, decided it was his chance to pass, throwing his Red Bull down the inside of the Mercedes in to turn one in what seemed an audacious move, to say the least.

Naturally late on the brakes in trying such an overtake, Verstappen quickly locked up, with his left rear tyre eventually colliding with Hamilton's front right, catapulting the Dutchman into the air and off track. Verstappen was able to continue, but could only manage P5, with Hamilton going on to secure the final spot on the podium and his 200th in the sport.

The collision was investigated by the FIA, but no further action was taken after it was deemed that neither driver was predominantly to blame for their coming together.

Hamilton appeared to agree with this when discussing the incident in the FIA post-race press conference. However, the seven-time world champion did deliver a dig at his rival before producing a 'mic-drop' moment for comedic effect.

"I think, I mean, from what I can remember, obviously, we passed a backmarker. I got to the braking zone, and then Max appeared to overtake the car behind me, so I moved over to defend," Hamilton explained, recounting the lap 63 incident.

Lewis Hamilton claimed there will always be hostility from Max Verstappen's side

"I left enough room in the inside, but Max locked up, and he was going a different trajectory to me. I was going towards, around the corner, and he came shooting across.

"It felt like a racing incident. And it's easy to make mistakes like that. And so I don't feel there should be any hostility.

"But of course, from his side, there always will be."

In reaction to his comments, Norris and Piastri, who were also in the press conference, looked at each other in an amused manner, before Hamilton turned and performed his 'mic-drop' whilst sharing a laugh with the McLaren pair.

