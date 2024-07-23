Hamilton has mic-drop moment in savage Verstappen verdict
Hamilton has mic-drop moment in savage Verstappen verdict
Lewis Hamilton delivered a brutal shot at fierce rival Max Verstappen after a hot-headed Hungarian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes and Red Bull stars' rivalry was ignited in the tense and bitter scrap for the 2021 title, a season-long battle which ended in a highly controversial manner.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium
Since, such has been Red Bull's domination and Mercedes' decline, the pair have not encountered each other on track often, but with the Silver Arrows on the rise and Red Bull's powers waning, the battle recommenced in Budapest.
With McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri looking good for a one-two out front, Hamilton and Verstappen were left to scrap it out for the final podium spot, and as they did on multiple occasions in 2021, collided.
Lewis Hamilton delivers Max Verstappen dig
On lap 63, Hamilton led the Dutchman, but Verstappen, with DRS down the main straight, decided it was his chance to pass, throwing his Red Bull down the inside of the Mercedes in to turn one in what seemed an audacious move, to say the least.
Naturally late on the brakes in trying such an overtake, Verstappen quickly locked up, with his left rear tyre eventually colliding with Hamilton's front right, catapulting the Dutchman into the air and off track. Verstappen was able to continue, but could only manage P5, with Hamilton going on to secure the final spot on the podium and his 200th in the sport.
The collision was investigated by the FIA, but no further action was taken after it was deemed that neither driver was predominantly to blame for their coming together.
Hamilton appeared to agree with this when discussing the incident in the FIA post-race press conference. However, the seven-time world champion did deliver a dig at his rival before producing a 'mic-drop' moment for comedic effect.
"I think, I mean, from what I can remember, obviously, we passed a backmarker. I got to the braking zone, and then Max appeared to overtake the car behind me, so I moved over to defend," Hamilton explained, recounting the lap 63 incident.
READ MORE: Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment
"I left enough room in the inside, but Max locked up, and he was going a different trajectory to me. I was going towards, around the corner, and he came shooting across.
"It felt like a racing incident. And it's easy to make mistakes like that. And so I don't feel there should be any hostility.
"But of course, from his side, there always will be."
In reaction to his comments, Norris and Piastri, who were also in the press conference, looked at each other in an amused manner, before Hamilton turned and performed his 'mic-drop' whilst sharing a laugh with the McLaren pair.
READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton has mic-drop moment in savage Verstappen verdict
- 50 minutes ago
Why RATTLED Verstappen risks throwing title lead away in struggle with returning F1 problem
- 1 uur geleden
Larson honors Brickyard tradition with ROMANTIC gesture after win
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull boss makes SLY jab at McLaren in Verstappen rant retort
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot
- Yesterday 21:00
FIA to trial AIR CONDITIONING for F1 cars to combat key safety issue
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep