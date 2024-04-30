Rap LEGEND set to stun fans at US Grand Prix

Rap legend Eminem is gearing up for a set at this year's United States Grand Prix, headlining the 'Germania Insurance Super Stage' in Austin.

The Detroit star will feature on the Sprint Saturday of the weekend in October, which will feature the sprint race early in the day before qualifying for Sunday's feature race.

Marshall Mathers is set to kill off his 'Slim Shady' persona on his forthcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) this summer, the 15-time Grammy winner releasing his first album since 2020.

That album is expected to be released by the time he comes onstage at the Circuit of the Americas, where he will be preceded on the Friday by legendary rocker Sting.

BREAKING NEWS: Musical icons @OfficialSting and @Eminem will headline the Germania Insurance Super Stage at the 2024 Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 18-20th!



3-Day and Single Day tickets are on sale NOW!

🎟: https://t.co/ujhH4VKEvN pic.twitter.com/GtI80kvRr1 — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) April 29, 2024

COTA has become a staple of the F1 circuit

COTA: Eminem is a can't-miss chance

A statement from COTA said: "Eminem will take over Saturday, October 19 for a rollicking performance honoring his tremendous impact on hip hop and the music industry during the past two decades. 2024 is a special year for the Detroit rapper – it marks the 25th anniversary of his epic Slim Shady LP – which made him famous with the hit "My Name Is."

"Eminem just announced his new album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)" which will be released this summer. Eminem hasn't played a headlining show in 5 years making this appearance a can't-miss opportunity to see a living legend perform."

The venue added: "On Friday, October 18, Sting will perform fan favorites such as "Roxanne," "Every Breath You Take," "Message in a Bottle," among many others.

"The rock icon has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and boasts 17 Grammy Awards from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist. Sting's performance at the USGP will be the only visit to Texas amid his 'Sting 3.0' tour."

