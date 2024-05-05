F1 Results Today: Norris STUNS Verstappen at Miami Grand Prix for historic victory

An electric Miami Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen beaten on track for the first time in 2024, with Lando Norris consigning the reigning world champion to the second spot on the podium with a truly stunning drive.

The British driver took advantage of a cheap pitstop during a safety car to position himself just ahead of Verstappen, and simply drove away from the championship leader to the flag.

The safety car came out at the midway point of the race, with Norris' excellent preservation of his medium tyres allowing him to take advantage with a cheap stop, unlike his rivals.

Indeed, Verstappen was more in danger of being caught by third-placed Charles Leclerc than he was of challenging the McLaren for the lead in the second half of the race.

Further down the order, Lewis Hamilton recovered from a miserable start to the weekend with some excellent race pace to record his first top-six finish of the season, giving Sergio Perez a hard time in the closing laps.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +7.612sec

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +9.920sec

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +11.407sec

5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +14.650sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +16.585sec

7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +26.185sec

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +34.789sec

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +37.107sec

10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +39.746sec

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +40.789sec

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +44.958sec

13. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +49.756sec

14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +49.979sec

15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +50.956sec

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +52.356sec

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +55.173sec

18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1:04.683sec [including penalties]

19. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:16.091sec

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:30.634sec

