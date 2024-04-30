Hamilton turns New York City green with 'new emoji' launch

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff lit up the New York City skyline in WhatsApp green on Monday night (April 29th), after partnering with the tech company to launch a new race-themed emoji.

The launch took place at the iconic Empire State Building in Manhattan, as part of a long-term partnership between Mercedes and WhatsApp.

The presence of Hamilton alongside Mercedes chief Wolff comes on the back of a poor start to 2024 season for the team that has left both parties frustrated.

Mercedes and Hamilton have been one of the most dominant team-driver duos in the history of F1, with the German outfit powering the 39-year-old to six of his seven world titles.

Nevertheless, after a decade of success, Hamilton has opted to join Ferrari in 2025, a move for which Wolff claims he holds 'no grudge'.

No friction was visible between the pair on Monday, however, as they were seemingly in good spirits ahead of WhatApp's F1 emoji launch.

The emoji itself is of the 2024 Mercedes W15 F1 car, and will be available to use for WhatsApp users around the world.

Speaking at the event, Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp said: “Year after year WhatsApp is gaining solid ground in the U.S. because people want a private and secure way to communicate across platforms.

"WhatsApp is not only the best way to chat about a race with friends around the world, but also within the U.S. too, and we’re excited to celebrate this growth together with Mercedes and the Empire State Building.

Toto Wolff added: “In recent years, our sport and WhatsApp have both been on an impressive growth journey in the United States.

"The partnership between ourselves as a team and WhatsApp, our official messaging partner, is therefore a natural fit. We rely daily on WhatsApp for the privacy and security it affords in our communications, which is vital in F1.

“We are also both passionate about connecting people through shared experiences, committed to telling incredible stories, and setting the benchmark in our respective fields."

Hamilton: I feel a special connection with the US

Speaking of his love for the US, Hamilton said on Monday night: “I’ve always felt a special connection with the United States.

"I’ve had many incredible experiences and connected with many amazing people in New York, but to drive an F1 car down Fifth Avenue and light up the Empire State Building is incredibly special.

"It’s something I never thought would be possible and it’s been even better to do it in partnership with WhatsApp, an app that keeps my connection to the US alive by making it easy to stay in touch with so many people stateside.”

The launch is also a celebration of WhatsApp's double-digit growth in the US, as Florida prepares to welcome the F1 world this weekend for the Miami Grand Prix.

As part of the celebrations, WhatsApp and Mercedes-AMG F1 will bring the emoji to life as it shuts down Fifth Avenue for the first-ever demonstration of a Formula 1 car in Manhattan. Hamilton will be at the wheel in the demo, taking place alongside a life-sized replica of the emoji race car.

