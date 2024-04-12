Wolff at a loss over Mercedes' poor pace: 'It doesn't make any sense'

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is struggling to understand why his team has been so slow in 2024.

Yet to finish higher than fifth so far this season, the Silver Arrows are in a spot of bother as they struggle with a lack of pace and an unstable car.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is set to depart and join rivals Ferrari for 2025, leaving the Brackley-based outfit staring down a pretty empty barrel.

They currently lie one point ahead of Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship and could easily find themselves sitting in fifth place in the standings soon.

So, what is the main problem with their W15 challenger and how can they fix it?

Toto Wolff is confused by Mercedes' performance

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell take a stroll

What is Mercedes' 2024 problem?

Toto Wolff has shared a confusing hypothesis for their downturn in form compared to the previous few years.

“We are measuring downforce with our sensors and pressure tabs, and it's saying to us that we have 70 points more downforce in a particular corner in Melbourne than we had last year,” he told motorsport.com.

“But, on the lap time, it is not one kilometre per hour faster. It doesn't make any sense. So, where's the limitation?

"I think we wanted to tick some few boxes to understand: is there any limitation that we have spotted? I think there is," he continued.

“Everything over these two years which we have seen points that there should be much more downforce than we believe it is,” he said. “And now we've measured the downforce and it is there.

“But we're just not able to extract the lap time out of it that we should, and that the simulations show us. It's not trivial.”

