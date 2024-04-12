Hamilton admits near CAR CRASH with Brad Pitt

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt have been working together on Joseph Kosinsnki's upcoming Formula 1-based film, but not everything has gone to plan so far…

Hollywood star Pitt will play the fictional character Sonny Hayes, and Hamilton has been brought on board to, in his own words, "try to call BS" where needed.

Hamilton has won a joint-record seven F1 world titles, and there are few better placed to give the Hollywood A-lister tips - or so you might think!

READ MORE: Horner crisis rumbles on as suspended employee 'returns' to Red Bull

The pair were in Los Angeles recently and Hamilton, who has been telling Pitt about racing nuances like "the breaking point to the turning point to the apex", nearly failed to take his own advice.

Hamilton will join Ferarri next season

Pitt drove Silverstone in an F2 car last year

What happened in LA?

"We were in L.A. and we went to this track and I showed him around and nearly put the car in a wall actually!" Hamilton admitted in a YouTube Q&A with GQ Sports. "I was just on the edge - wasn't really near - but a hair-raising moment!

"He's got a real knack for it already so he's just been working on honing that skill but every now and then you're just like 'oh that's Brad!'"

Hamilton has a reputation as a clean driver but has had 31 DNFs (Did Not Finish) in his career. He completed every race in 2017, 2019 and 2022, however.

Kosinski's film began production at Silverstone last July during the British Grand Prix weekend, with Pitt driving a modified Formula Two car.

ESPN reported that the film was titled 'Apex', but it later retracted this statement.

It will be the second F1 film in quick succession following last August's Enzo Ferrari biopic - simply titled 'Ferrari' - in which Adam Driver played the lead.

The film has grossed $43 million worldwide and received generally positive reviews from critics.

READ MORE: Alonso dismisses Mercedes links with RUTHLESS jibe

Related