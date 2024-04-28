Verstappen JUMPS ahead of Hamilton in incredible statistic

Max Verstappen's Formula 1 dominance has seen him attain 50% of all race victories since the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman has been almost unbeatable - claiming three consecutive world championship titles in that time and breaking multiple records along the way.

Verstappen has now claimed 58 career race victories, and sits third in the all-time list ahead of Sebastian Vettel, despite being just 26 years old.

39-year-old Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, is top of that particular list with 103 race wins, but has not claimed victory in a grand prix since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

At last weekend's Chinese GP, Verstappen once again stormed to both sprint race and main race victory as he extended his championship lead at a track that has not seen F1 action since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Max Verstappen is third in the all-time race winners list

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Verstappen's phenomenal streak

Since the 2019 Chinese GP, which was won by Hamilton, there have been 106 races in F1, across four and a half seasons that have seen Verstappen take three drivers' championship titles and Hamilton two.

Of those 106 races, Verstappen has won 53, exactly 50%, including 21 of the last 23 grand prix victories.

Compare that to the record of Hamilton in that time, who has only taken 28 wins despite storming to both the 2019 and 2020 titles.

Nine other drivers have won a race since then, including Hamilton's two team-mates Valtteri Bottas and George Russell, Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, and the surprise inclusions of both current Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

