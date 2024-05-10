SUPERSTAR model tells Hamilton she 'hates' him after Miami incident
A major star has playfully scolded Lewis Hamilton during a Pirelli hot lap around the Miami International Autodrome.
Lewis Hamilton had a fairly anonymous Miami Grand Prix finishing sixth, a far cry from his championship winning days.
Instead, the focus was on new winner Lando Norris, becoming the latest to join an illustrious list of British F1 race winners.
Hamilton was the first to congratulate the new race winner, slowing down next to Norris after the race to celebrate with him.
Hamilton takes star out for a spin
The seven-time world champion will be aiming to compete for race wins once again when he joins Ferrari in 2025.
The Scuderia have already achieved one race win this season with Carlos Sainz during the Australian Grand Prix, and team principal Fred Vasseur seems confident in their abilities to catch Red Bull.
Whilst Hamilton has had a disappointing start to 2024, he was in good spirits during a hot lap in Miami.
Kendall Jenner screamed as Lewis Hamilton drove her around the Miami circuit on a hot lap, scolding him as he went faster.
After Hamilton spun the car around on track she jokingly cried “I hate you!”
Lewis Hamilton takes Kendall Jenner on a hot lap around the Miami track. pic.twitter.com/PD8Nln5Lyk— deni (@fiagirly) May 6, 2024
Both Hamilton and Jenner are brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger, teaming up together during the hot lap for a special appearance.
Lewis Hamilton is known to rub shoulders with celebrities involved in the world of fashion recently attending the Met Gala.
The British driver has also been involved in Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 film, with Hamilton as executive producer to make sure the film accurately represents the world of Formula 1.
In a recent interview with GQ, Hamilton expressed the importance of finding other passions such as fashion and film in F1.
“When I first got into Formula 1, it was wake up, train, racing-racing-racing-racing, nothing else," he said.
"There’s no space for anything else. But what I realised is that just working all the time doesn’t bring you happiness, and you need to find a balance in life, and I found out that I was actually quite unhappy.”
"You have to find something else that can soothe you, can keep your mind going.”
