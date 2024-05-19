close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton accepts BLAME for Verstappen incident at Imola

Hamilton accepts BLAME for Verstappen incident at Imola

Hamilton accepts BLAME for Verstappen incident at Imola

Hamilton accepts BLAME for Verstappen incident at Imola

Lewis Hamilton has apologised following an incident with Max Verstappen during FP2 in Imola.

The two were locked in an intense rivalry during the 2021 season, culminating in collisions on track on more than one occasion, for example at Silverstone, Monza and in Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE: F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix results from DRAMATIC race

Hamilton has failed to win a race since Saudi Arabia 2021, with Verstappen claiming three world titles and dominating the sport ever since.

The imperious reign of Verstappen was halted, however briefly , during free practice at Imola, running off into the gravel at Turns 11/12 twice, with Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc coming out on top in both sessions - although the Dutchman came back to claim pole and the race win.

Verstappen and Hamilton last competed for a title in 2021
Max Verstappen had a difficult Friday in Imola

Hamilton and Verstappen clash in Imola

Not only did Verstappen make uncharacteristic errors, but he was also involved in an incident with former rival Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen was appeared angry when Hamilton impeded him at the Villeneuve chicane during FP2. The Dutchman gestured at Hamilton and drove towards the Mercedes, before Hamilton offered a hand of apology.

Hamilton took responsibility for the incident when he spoke to the media following the session.

“I was on the cool down lap, I thought I was well clear and then all of a sudden he was right on me,” the seven-time world champion said.

“Ultimately it was my mistake and I tried to apologise but I think he was too frustrated already."

Lewis Hamilton took responsibility for an incident with Verstappen in FP2

Aside from the incident Hamilton and Mercedes have made progress thus far this weekend, following upgrades to their car.

Hamilton finished P4 in the second practice session ahead of teammate George Russell in fifth, the champion crediting the upgrades for their improvement.

“Yeah really grateful to everyone back at the factory for pushing so hard to bring these upgrades because we are seeing improvements in the car and our performance on track,” Hamilton added.

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals DELIGHT at key track change

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Imola
Verstappen admits car CHANGES - Top three verdict
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Verstappen admits car CHANGES - Top three verdict

  • Today 17:30
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale

  • Today 16:50

Latest News

F1 Personalities

Naomi Schiff opens on F1 fashion, history, and Hamilton trailblazing

  • 11 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton accepts BLAME for Verstappen incident at Imola

  • 1 uur geleden
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

'Imola was F1's key Rocky IV moment' - GPFans Emilia-Romagna GP Hot Takes

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Superstars

FIA confirm punishment for ‘dangerous’ Ricciardo incident

  • Today 19:00
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Verstappen admits car CHANGES - Top three verdict

  • Today 17:30
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale

  • Today 16:50
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x