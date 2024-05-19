Hamilton accepts BLAME for Verstappen incident at Imola
Lewis Hamilton has apologised following an incident with Max Verstappen during FP2 in Imola.
The two were locked in an intense rivalry during the 2021 season, culminating in collisions on track on more than one occasion, for example at Silverstone, Monza and in Saudi Arabia.
Hamilton has failed to win a race since Saudi Arabia 2021, with Verstappen claiming three world titles and dominating the sport ever since.
The imperious reign of Verstappen was halted, however briefly , during free practice at Imola, running off into the gravel at Turns 11/12 twice, with Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc coming out on top in both sessions - although the Dutchman came back to claim pole and the race win.
Hamilton and Verstappen clash in Imola
Not only did Verstappen make uncharacteristic errors, but he was also involved in an incident with former rival Lewis Hamilton.
Verstappen was appeared angry when Hamilton impeded him at the Villeneuve chicane during FP2. The Dutchman gestured at Hamilton and drove towards the Mercedes, before Hamilton offered a hand of apology.
Hamilton took responsibility for the incident when he spoke to the media following the session.
“I was on the cool down lap, I thought I was well clear and then all of a sudden he was right on me,” the seven-time world champion said.
“Ultimately it was my mistake and I tried to apologise but I think he was too frustrated already."
Aside from the incident Hamilton and Mercedes have made progress thus far this weekend, following upgrades to their car.
Hamilton finished P4 in the second practice session ahead of teammate George Russell in fifth, the champion crediting the upgrades for their improvement.
“Yeah really grateful to everyone back at the factory for pushing so hard to bring these upgrades because we are seeing improvements in the car and our performance on track,” Hamilton added.
