Hamilton shares touching tribute to Brazil flood victims

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to those impacted by tragic flooding in Brazil.

Heavy rain that started last week has caused devastating flooding and landslides to the Rio Grande do Sul state in Brazil.

The death toll has reached 90 individuals with two-thirds of Rio Grande do Sul's 497 municipalities affected.

131 people are unaccounted for with a staggering left 155,000 homeless due to destruction of the towns across the state.

Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Brazil

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, has paid tribute to the tragedy on social media.

Hamilton is a popular figure in Brazil, and was awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship in 2022.

Via his Instagram story Hamilton shared a video from the Guardian demonstrating the scale of the flooding highlighting the tragedy.

Underneath the video Hamilton offered his own personal thoughts writing:

“Heart is with everyone in Brazil affected by this flooding.”

If you want to help the victims of the floods you can donate to SOS Rio Grande do Sul or find other ways to aid the crisis here.

