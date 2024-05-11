close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton shares touching tribute to Brazil flood victims

Hamilton shares touching tribute to Brazil flood victims

Hamilton shares touching tribute to Brazil flood victims

Hamilton shares touching tribute to Brazil flood victims

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to those impacted by tragic flooding in Brazil.

Heavy rain that started last week has caused devastating flooding and landslides to the Rio Grande do Sul state in Brazil.

READ MORE: Cullen drops IndyCar future hint after star driver link-up

The death toll has reached 90 individuals with two-thirds of Rio Grande do Sul's 497 municipalities affected.

131 people are unaccounted for with a staggering left 155,000 homeless due to destruction of the towns across the state.

Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Brazil

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, has paid tribute to the tragedy on social media.

Hamilton is a popular figure in Brazil, and was awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship in 2022.

Via his Instagram story Hamilton shared a video from the Guardian demonstrating the scale of the flooding highlighting the tragedy.

Underneath the video Hamilton offered his own personal thoughts writing:

“Heart is with everyone in Brazil affected by this flooding.”

If you want to help the victims of the floods you can donate to SOS Rio Grande do Sul or find other ways to aid the crisis here.

READ MORE: Mercedes chief details Verstappen 'possibilities' amid links

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Brazil
Wolff BLASTED over public pursuit of Verstappen by Red Bull CEO
Latest F1 News

Wolff BLASTED over public pursuit of Verstappen by Red Bull CEO

  • 3 uur geleden
SUPERSTAR model tells Hamilton she 'hates' him after Miami incident
F1 News

SUPERSTAR model tells Hamilton she 'hates' him after Miami incident

  • Yesterday 05:00

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton shares touching tribute to Brazil flood victims

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Wolff BLASTED over public pursuit of Verstappen by Red Bull CEO

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News

Williams chief sheds light on rumored Antonelli F1 debut at Imola

  • Today 04:00
Latest F1 News

Brundle identifies Red Bull 'unknown' that could see Verstappen QUIT F1 team

  • Today 03:00
Latest F1 News

Ex-Mercedes boss suggests team 'may not' recover from 2024 woes

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Ferrari test PIVOTAL 'performance' upgrades ahead of home race

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x