Hamilton admits PEEING in F1 car during a race

Lewis Hamilton has admitted peeing in his race suit whilst driving during an iconic F1 race.

Most races last at least two hours, meaning the superstars of the sport sometimes have to sometimes go whilst at the wheel.

Drivers must ensure they have enough fluids in their system to last the full race distance, whilst balancing the need to go to the toilet during the race - sometimes it doesn't go perfectly.

Lewis Hamilton reveals disgusting anecdote

Lewis Hamilton reveals Singapore toilet trauma

Previously F1 drivers had admitted to peeing in their race suits, with suggestions Michael Schumacher always used to go to the toilet during races.

Following an appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones, in which celebrities are interviewed whilst eating increasingly spicy chicken wings, Hamilton was asked if he had ever peed in the car.

“I never drink in the car. I just forget most of the time so I usually have that weight taken out,” Hamilton said.

F1 drivers will do anything to save weight in their cars

“Quite a lot of drivers as far as I'm aware pee in the car but I just can't.

“Just before we get in the car I go as many times as possible right at the last minute but I just can't bring myself to pee myself.”

When asked if he had peed himself in an F1 car Hamilton revealed one incident.

Lewis Hamilton says he does not pee in his racing suit

“Once it was Singapore…and basically the safety car came out and I was behind the safety car,” he added.

“I was like I'm dying and honestly when your bladder is full with the GeForce that you're pulling it's really really uncomfortable.”

“You just can't focus on your job so I remember trying to go and I really had to force it like it's really hard but luckily I’ve had to do it only once.”

