Hamilton admits PEEING in F1 car during a race
Hamilton admits PEEING in F1 car during a race
Lewis Hamilton has admitted peeing in his race suit whilst driving during an iconic F1 race.
Most races last at least two hours, meaning the superstars of the sport sometimes have to sometimes go whilst at the wheel.
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans Drivers don’t usually carry drinks bottles in their cars to save weight, preferring to hydrate before the race.
Drivers must ensure they have enough fluids in their system to last the full race distance, whilst balancing the need to go to the toilet during the race - sometimes it doesn't go perfectly.
Lewis Hamilton reveals Singapore toilet trauma
Previously F1 drivers had admitted to peeing in their race suits, with suggestions Michael Schumacher always used to go to the toilet during races.
Following an appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones, in which celebrities are interviewed whilst eating increasingly spicy chicken wings, Hamilton was asked if he had ever peed in the car.
“I never drink in the car. I just forget most of the time so I usually have that weight taken out,” Hamilton said.
“Quite a lot of drivers as far as I'm aware pee in the car but I just can't.
“Just before we get in the car I go as many times as possible right at the last minute but I just can't bring myself to pee myself.”
When asked if he had peed himself in an F1 car Hamilton revealed one incident.
READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?
“Once it was Singapore…and basically the safety car came out and I was behind the safety car,” he added.
“I was like I'm dying and honestly when your bladder is full with the GeForce that you're pulling it's really really uncomfortable.”
“You just can't focus on your job so I remember trying to go and I really had to force it like it's really hard but luckily I’ve had to do it only once.”
READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton admits PEEING in F1 car during a race
- 1 uur geleden
Mercedes to Ferrari? Wolff delivers verdict on NUMEROUS key figures departing
- Today 17:06
Marko reveals KEY Newey contract detail as rivals scramble for F1 legend's signature
- Today 13:00
F1 star reveals KEY reason for signing new contract
- Today 05:57
Perez DAMAGING Red Bull chances claims former F1 driver
- Today 04:11
Fans force livery rethink by F1 bosses
- Today 01:39
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul