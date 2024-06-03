Hamilton makes powerful statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a strong statement regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict

The seven-time world champion took to social media to portray his stance on the conflict that has escalated since October 7th 2023.

READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

Since then, Israel’s offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 36,000 Palestinians, and has caused extensive damage in Gaza, with an estimated 157,200 buildings damaged or destroyed.

The recent incursion into Rafah, launched in May, has displaced one million people, highlighting the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Lewis Hamilton has taken a strong stance on Israel-Gaza

Lewis Hamilton speaks up on Israel-Gaza conflict

Lewis Hamilton's advocacy adds to international demands for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.

The champion took to social media to condemn the attacks, and ask for them to stop.

"Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop - for the children, for their families, and for their lives," Hamilton wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

Hamilton’s advocacy extends beyond the Israel-Gaza conflict, bringing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement in the F1 paddock.

He also founded Mission 44, a charitable foundation that aims to build an inclusive education system, and help underrepresented groups strive for careers in STEM and motorsport.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Related