Hamilton makes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Mercedes boss

Lewis Hamilton stunned boss Toto Wolff after completing a signing for a rival F1 team in Monaco.

Hamilton first shocked the Mercedes team principal earlier this year, when the champion announced he would be leaving the team in 2025.

The seven-time world champion will be joining Ferrari next season, where he will partner Charles Leclerc under team boss Fred Vasseur.

Hamilton has had to grow accustomed to a drastic change at Mercedes in recent years, fighting for P7 instead of championships and race victories.

Lewis Hamilton announced a switch to Ferrari for 2025

Lewis Hamilton has grown frustrated with Mercedes

Why did Hamilton leave Mercedes?

Hamilton has not won a race with Mercedes since the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021 and the German team have suffered since the regulations changed in 2022.

Mercedes have struggled to find a consistent development route in comparison to their rivals Ferrari and McLaren who have developed past them and edge ever closer to Red Bull.

The Scuderia’s recent surge in performance will increase Hamilton’s eagerness to the join, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc taking a win apiece this season in Australia and Monaco.

Ferrari have stood on the podium of nearly every single race this season, with Leclerc now 31 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

Hamilton has already proved he is a massive asset to Ferrari, with their stock rising by $7 billion only the morning after it was announced he would join.

Can Lewis Hamilton win an eighth world title at Ferrari?

Furthermore, Ferrari’s passionate fanbase the Tifosi have already accepted Hamilton as one of their own, with the Brit already asked to sign Ferrari merchandise at the Monaco Grand Prix.

However, as Hamilton went to sign a Ferrari cap, a familiar figure scooted past to observe the signing.

Hamilton’s current boss Toto Wolff glanced backwards to watch his driver sign for a rival team, and already starting to detach himself from Mercedes.

And completing the thread 😅 pic.twitter.com/NyMcOX5nvk — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 30, 2024

