IndyCar takes OPPOSITE position to F1 with exciting new team

Formula 1 has suffered a 'loss' today with the announcement that a prestigious junior formulae team will be joining IndyCar from 2025.

Prema, who have coaxed the talents of Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon onto the F1 grid, have rich history in motorsport.

Formula 1’s unwillingness to take on extra teams may have helped sway Prema towards an exciting new opportunity in the United States with IndyCar, with the Italian outfit set to field two cars from next year.

It’s a shame to see another potentially great team opt to join another series, when they could have added a multitude of excitement and experience to the paddock.

Oliver Bearman celebrates a victory for Prema in Formula 2

Prema has a rich history in junior formulae

Should F1 be seeking to add teams like Prema?

The combination of Prema and Andretti joining and becoming the 11th and 12th teams in the sport would have helped to open up more seats at a time where there is a clear shortage of opportunities for young drivers.

Currently, their Formula 2 line-up consists of Oliver Bearman and Andrea Kimi Antonelli – two talents who could very well be on the grid in 2025.

However, with an extremely competitive driver market, there’s no guarantee that either will get the opportunity that their stellar junior careers warrant.

The move is something which has frustrated some who are knowledgeable about the value that a team like Prema could bring to the overall spectacle of the championship.

One fan said that the move is 'F1's loss, but IndyCar's gain'.

Very interesting. Prema is the second top-tier european junior team to try itself in IndyCar in the last few years(first was Carlin).

In my opinion those are 2 teams that are F1's loss, but IndyCar's gain.

Even an IndyCar model shop has jumped on the bandwagon to shame the sport for their lack of interest in adding further teams.

Another fan urged Formula 1 to take a 'strong look at itself' after Prema made the announcement.

This is fantastic news for Prema and IndyCar - F1 needs a good strong look at itself because a generation ago Prema would have been entering F1 instead

