Red Bull chief hints at future move for TWO rival drivers

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the team still hold a long-term interest in McLaren driving duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the future.

Norris had been previously linked with a seat alongside reigning world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull, but quashed any immediate speculation by signing a new multi-year deal at McLaren in January of this year.

The Brit has impressed since signing for the Woking-based team as a rookie back in 2019, featuring on the podium on no less than 15 occasions.

He amassed 206 points in the drivers' championship last season - enough to earn a sixth-placed finish - and currently finds himself in the top five of the 2024 standings following a stunning drive in China last weekend in which he finished second.

Lando Norris could be wearing Red Bull colours in the future

Marko: Norris certainly in our focus

Despite Norris not being an eligible option to replace Sergio Perez - whose future at Red Bull remains uncertain - for next season, Marko insists the Briton remains a top target for the future.

“He is young and certainly in our focus,” Marko told Austrian television broadcaster ServusTV.

“His father always jokes that Lando won’t celebrate his first grand prix victory until Max [Verstappen] retires. I told him that he had to come to us, then it would definitely go faster.”

Oscar Piastri has impressed throughout his time at McLaren

Piastri continues to impress

Norris' team-mate, Piastri, is also tied down to McLaren until at least 2026, but he too is under consideration at Red Bull after an impressive debut season in the sport from the 23-year-old.

The Australian showed glimpses of his undoubted talent throughout 2023, and scored back-to-back podiums at Japan and Qatar, in addition to clinching victory at the sprint event on the latter circuit.

He has made a steady start to the current campaign, finishing no lower than eighth on his five outings thus far, and his stock is continuing to rise.

“Norris has at least a contract until 2026, so he is not an option in the short term, nor is Oscar Piastri,” Marko added. “But both drivers are certainly interesting for us in the future.”

