Pundit urges F1 to push back 2026 regulation changes
A former Formula 1 driver has voiced his concerns over the timing of regulation changes soon to be introduced in the sport.
Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Karun Chandhok - who drove for Hispania Racing in 2010 - was discussing the potential impact of new rules, which are set to be enforced for the 2026 campaign.
With the sport seeking to go carbon neutral by 2030, teams have been focusing on developing more sustainable engines and power units in a bid to reduce overall emissions.
Changes coming at worst time
Following Lando Norris' incredible maiden F1 win in Miami, there are fresh hopes that teams such as McLaren may be in a position to challenge Red Bull's dominance.
However, Chandhok believes the regulation changes may come at the worst possible time for the chasing pack, admitting that he would have liked to see the the new rules pushed back by a couple of years to allow time for the gap at the top to narrow.
“I feel like we're just finally getting this point where they're getting closer because what happens with regulation change is the rich get richer," he said. "The teams with more money, more resources.
“I know we have a budget cap, but actually they've got more resource at the factory and they've all got loopholes around the budget cap anyway.
“You actually get this split. And to me, I would have loved to see the regulation change push back two years because we're getting to this point now where the teams are starting to close in a bit more on Red Bull.
“Next year we'll be closer. And then with the hybrid rules are coming out for '26, somebody's going to get it massively right and somebody's going to get massively wrong.”
