As Lewis Hamilton weaved his way through the tight streets of Monaco last weekend, he could have been forgiven for allowing his mind to drift back to better days - after all, he's experienced plenty of them.

In 2008 while with McLaren - during just his second season in Formula 1 - the fresh-faced Brit proved he was the real deal, clinching victory in treacherous conditions at the iconic track as his march towards a maiden world title continued.

It was to be another eight years until he would taste success at the iconic track once more, that time with Mercedes, before repeating the trick in 2019. Title number six soon followed.

The 2024 edition of the showpiece event saw Hamilton trudge home in seventh. Disappointing? Of course. But hardly surprising.

His past brought glory, while his present is bringing pure frustration. The question now is: what will his future hold?

One thing, at least, is certain - he won't be at Mercedes much longer, after the 39-year-old shocked the sporting world earlier this year, announcing he would make the switch to rivals Ferrari in 2025.

At the time, Hamilton himself spoke of his 'excitement' following the revelation as he looked ahead to embarking on a fresh challenge.

Worryingly for fans of the Scuderia, however, the seven-time champion's excitement may be dwindling.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race in the principality, the 39-year-old admitted he wasn't looking forward to racing at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

Given his impressive record at the Cicuit-Gilles Villenueve, a track on which he has won seven times, it's rather sad to see such a great champion look so unenthused by the prospect.

It's reasonable to assume that this seemingly never-ending cycle of negativity is simply down to the fact that Hamilton has accepted he is fighting a losing battle at Mercedes in his quest to add to his record-breaking 103 wins in F1.

The bosses at Ferrari will no doubt be looking on with interest, hoping that Hamilton's dejected demeanour will simply disappear from view when he pulls on the famous bright red suit of the Italian racing powerhouse.

Positivity is certainly the key word in the Ferrari paddock these days.

Despite experiencing a number of big disappointments in his short career so far, Hamilton's future team-mate Charles Leclerc has remained upbeat - most of the time, at least.

Even Carlos Sainz - whom Hamilton will replace - has refused to let the fact that he is no longer wanted wipe the wide Spanish smile from his face as he continues to deliver big points for his soon-to-be-former team.

There is the general feeling that Ferrari are going places, and are primed to mount a long-overdue title challenge to Red Bull.

We've heard that before - far too many times to count, in fact - but the genuine feeling of optimism currently enveloping the Maranello-based outfit is certainly refreshing.

With Hamilton arguably looking like the most miserable driver on the F1 grid, Frederic Vasseur and Co will be crossing their fingers that a change of scenery next year will bring a much-needed change in perspective, not to mention results.

Achieve that, and the 2025 edition of the Monaco Grand Prix could prove to be where Hamilton brings back the good old days once again.

