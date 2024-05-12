close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 insider reveals SURPRIZE team vying for Sainz's signature

F1 insider reveals SURPRIZE team vying for Sainz's signature

F1 insider reveals SURPRIZE team vying for Sainz's signature

F1 insider reveals SURPRIZE team vying for Sainz's signature

Carlos Sainz may have a new option to consider when weighing up his post-Ferrari future.

The 29-year-old will depart the Scuderia at the end of the 2024 season after the Italian team opted to sign Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

READ MORE: Williams chief sheds light on rumored Antonelli F1 debut at Imola

The Spaniard has been linked with a number of teams, including Mercedes, Red Bull, and Sauber (who will become the Audi works team from 2026).

Sainz is yet to commit to any admirer yet, and revealed ahead of the Miami Grand Prix that he and his representatives are still in conversations around the paddock.

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari after the 2024 season
Carlos Sainz won the 2024 Australian Grand Prix

New 'possibility' for Sainz emerges with family links

With Sainz still to make his decision, teams up and down the grid are competing for his signature.

Now, Alpine has emerged as a potential suitor, according to F1 journalist Joe Saward.

“The driver market remains stuck because Mercedes and Red Bull do not want to make decisions about Carlos Sainz, preferring to wait and watching how things develop," he wrote in his blog.

Carlos Sainz has an array of suitors in F1

“Sainz has been talking to pretty much everyone. Audi is keen but it isn’t a great choice for Carlos.

“Alpine is also a possibility. [Carlos] Sainz Sr worked with the Alpine boss Bruno Famin with the Peugeot Dakar team, with much success.

“The Enstone team is supported by a big manufacturer in Renault, but there is much work to be done."

READ MORE:Wolff BLASTED over public pursuit of Verstappen by Red Bull CEO

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Carlos Sainz Williams Miami Grand Prix Alpine
F1 team issues Sainz 'deadline' as Ferrari man weighs up his next move
Latest F1 News

F1 team issues Sainz 'deadline' as Ferrari man weighs up his next move

  • Yesterday 00:00
Surprize F1 team in contention to sign Sainz after crunch discussions
Latest F1 News

Surprize F1 team in contention to sign Sainz after crunch discussions

  • May 10, 2024 18:00

Latest News

Red Bull

Newey's post-Red Bull plan revealed by Horner after stunning exit

  • 48 minutes ago
F1 News

Race spills over as Ferrari team-mates COLLIDE with each other

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News

Norris marks first F1 victory by launching exciting new 'collection'

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 insider reveals SURPRIZE team vying for Sainz's signature

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull

Red Bull tease ominous 'upgrade' after Miami setback

  • Today 18:00
F1 News

ICONIC six-wheeler F1 car put up for sale

  • Today 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x