Williams chief sheds light on rumored Antonelli F1 debut at Imola

James Vowles has shed light on whether Kimi Andrea Antonelli will drive for Williams in Imola after reports surfaced last week.

The Italian youngster currently races in F2, and is one of the favourites to replace Lewis Hamilton when he leaves Mercedes, despite only being 17.

Recently, reports claimed a request has been made to the FIA, with Williams applying for a Super License for the Mercedes junior.

However, Antonelli does not turn 18 until August and is ineligible for a Super License until then, making a full Williams appearance unlikely.

Antonelli has been linked to Hamilton's Mercedes seat

Could Antonelli replace Logan Sargeant at Williams?

Vowels plays down Antonelli Imola drive

Williams have had a less than ideal start to the season, currently pointless in the constructors standings.

Furthermore, American driver Logan Sargeant has had a difficult start to the season, and will be hoping to make improvements to retain his seat.

Team principal, James Vowles, discussed whether Antonelli will be joining Williams in the Friday press conference at the Miami Grand Prix.

“I don't have any direct communication with Mercedes on how he's doing in the tests. I just understand that he has been testing in Imola and I think he also did Austria at the same time,” Vowels said.

“I'm sure there's a desire [to get him in the car], but I'll give you my perspective on it. We have far bigger problems to solve than drivers at the moment.

James Vowles states Williams have 'bigger problems' than their drivers

“Alex has done championship-level drives and at the moment he's not scoring points and fundamentally we have it on us to improve our car going forward.

“That's my primary concern more than anything else and what we do with drivers going into ’25, ‘26. All of us here… Not actually Zak, he did a really good job early on in the season. But a lot of us here, and Mike's done his now, are just sorting out where we're going to be for next year fundamentally.

“And of that, there are options on the table, but it is far too early to tell. In the sense of Kimi, you have to remember it's just 20 months ago he was in a Formula 4 car. That's a large, large step up into a Formula 1 car in such a short space of time.”

