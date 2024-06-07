close global

F1 Canadian Grand Prix - How to watch today's practice sessions

The Canadian Grand Prix starts today (Friday, June 7), and we have all the details you need for practice sessions, including start times and TV details.

F1's last outing in Monaco saw Charles Leclerc claim a sensational, long-awaited win in front of his home crowd, beating McLaren's Oscar Piastri and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

This win marked a historic moment, as he became the first Monegasque driver to stand atop the podium in Monaco in the F1 World Championship era.

Now the championship battle gets tighter as the Ferrari star finds himself 32 points adrift of Max Verstappen, who lost some ground in his title defence with a disappointing sixth place in Monaco.

Canadian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, June 7, 2024

The first practice session in Montreal kicks off today at 1:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 1:30pm Friday
UK time: 6:30pm Friday
CEST: 7:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 12:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 10:30am Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 3:30am Saturday
South Africa: 7:30pm Friday

Canadian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, June 7, 2024

Local time (EDT): 5pm Friday
UK time: 10pm Friday
CEST: 11pm Friday
United States (CDT): 4pm Friday
United States (PDT): 2pm Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 7am Saturday
South Africa: 11pm Friday

Canadian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, June 8, 2024

Local time (EDT): 12:30pm Saturday
UK time: 5:30pm Saturday
CEST: 6:30pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 11:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 9:30am Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 2:30am Sunday
South Africa: 6:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
France: Canal+
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Germany: Sky Deutschland
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

