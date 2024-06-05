close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Indy star 'surprised' by Cullen return after Hamilton split

Indy star 'surprised' by Cullen return after Hamilton split

Indy star 'surprised' by Cullen return after Hamilton split

Indy star 'surprised' by Cullen return after Hamilton split

A racing star has admitted he was surprised by Angela Cullen's decision to return to motorsport.

Cullen previously worked with Lewis Hamilton for seven years before their split was announced in 2023.

READ MORE: Red Bull OFFICIALLY sign Verstappen team-mate for next two seasons

Cullen was not only Hamilton's physiotherapist during that time, but also a close personal friend of the seven-time world champion, with the Mercedes star confirming that was still the case earlier this year.

Hamilton previously even went as far as to proclaim Cullen and their relationship as one of the greatest things to have ever happened to him.

Angela Cullen previously worked alongside Lewis Hamilton
IndyCar's Marcus Armstrong recently added Cullen to his team

Cullen makes motorsport return

Following her split from Hamilton, Cullen has found a new role in the world of motorsport, linking up with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong.

Armstrong has spoken very positively about the pair's relationship, although the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has admitted he did not see their link up nor Cullen's return to motorsport coming.

READ MORE: RANKED: Potential Esteban Ocon replacements at Alpine

Armstrong has had a positive impact on Cullen's career so far

“I was quite surprised because frankly, after spending several years in F1, you’d think you’d sort of want to not be involved in motorsport and just sort of take a break, but it’s quite the opposite,” Armstrong said.

“She’s extremely passionate about the sport and when we started to talk casually, we definitely started to vibe and just sort of we were on the same wavelength.”

Despite not working together for long, it seems Armstrong and Cullen are already forming a strong bond, with the latter frequently sharing pictures of the pair on social media.

READ MORE: F1 team boss hints at Schumacher RETURN

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Angela Cullen IndyCar Marcus Armstrong
Hamilton makes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Mercedes boss
Latest F1 News

Hamilton makes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Mercedes boss

  • June 3, 2024 21:00
Hamilton makes powerful statement on Israel-Palestine conflict
Latest F1 News

Hamilton makes powerful statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

  • June 3, 2024 18:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Ferrari fears as Hamilton 'not excited' about racing

  • 49 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Andretti F1 bid dealt financial BLOW

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Indy star 'surprised' by Cullen return after Hamilton split

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce EXIT of title winning star

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull

Why Red Bull’s F1 system is destroyed, and Ricciardo problem proves it

  • Yesterday 21:00
Latest F1 News

Newey tempted by rival F1 team in a BLOW to Ferrari

  • Yesterday 20:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x