Indy star 'surprised' by Cullen return after Hamilton split

A racing star has admitted he was surprised by Angela Cullen's decision to return to motorsport.

Cullen previously worked with Lewis Hamilton for seven years before their split was announced in 2023.

Cullen was not only Hamilton's physiotherapist during that time, but also a close personal friend of the seven-time world champion, with the Mercedes star confirming that was still the case earlier this year.

Hamilton previously even went as far as to proclaim Cullen and their relationship as one of the greatest things to have ever happened to him.

Angela Cullen previously worked alongside Lewis Hamilton

IndyCar's Marcus Armstrong recently added Cullen to his team

Cullen makes motorsport return

Following her split from Hamilton, Cullen has found a new role in the world of motorsport, linking up with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong.

Armstrong has spoken very positively about the pair's relationship, although the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has admitted he did not see their link up nor Cullen's return to motorsport coming.

Armstrong has had a positive impact on Cullen's career so far

“I was quite surprised because frankly, after spending several years in F1, you’d think you’d sort of want to not be involved in motorsport and just sort of take a break, but it’s quite the opposite,” Armstrong said.

“She’s extremely passionate about the sport and when we started to talk casually, we definitely started to vibe and just sort of we were on the same wavelength.”

Despite not working together for long, it seems Armstrong and Cullen are already forming a strong bond, with the latter frequently sharing pictures of the pair on social media.

