Leclerc gets CONTROVERSIAL on huge lifestyle question

Charles Leclerc may have spent the weekend celebrating his Monaco Grand Prix victory with Ferrari, but he still had time to comment one of life's more controversial culinary decisions.

Leclerc was in superlative form in the in his home GP, taking the win more than seven seconds clear of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, while his Scuderia team-mate Carlos Sainz completed the podium.

With Max Verstappen only coming sixth, Leclerc cut the world champion's lead in the drivers' standings to 31 points - a not insignificant margin, but one the Monegasque rightly celebrated, nonetheless.

There are big questions swirling at Ferrari, meanwhile: how will Lewis Hamilton adapt to life in Maranello? Will he be joined by Red Bull's wantaway technical genius Adrian Newey? Can the team win a first constructors' title since 2008?

Charles Leclerc was victorious in Monaco
But don't try to put pineapple on his pizza

Pineapple pizza, yay or nay?

But he still had the headspace to tackle one that can divide families and strain friendships: should pineapple on a pizza be allowed?

"I actually slept really well," he said when asked about mechanics who had seemed nervous the night before.

"I ate like crazy yesterday night. I actually got too late at home and I couldn't cook, so I ordered my favourite pizza, which is not the best preparation to race normally, but I was like, 'OK, maybe mentally it will help me to take the pressure off a little bit'. And yeah, that's it. I slept really well."

Asked if his favourite pizza had pineapple as a topping, Leclerd was unequivocal in his reponse.

"Pizza Margherita with Prosciutto Crudo, he said. "Never pineapple."

