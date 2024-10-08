F1 star toasts ENGAGEMENT in stylish Monaco celebrations
F1 star toasts ENGAGEMENT in stylish Monaco celebrations
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has been pictured celebrating a recent engagement with his family in Monaco.
The Formula 1 driver took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post, toasting the engagement of his older brother, Lorenzo Leclerc, to fiancée, Dr. Charlotte Di Pietro.
The soon-to-be team-mate of Lewis Hamilton marked the occasion with a family dinner at the luxurious Amazonico Monte-Carlo, surrounded by loved ones.
Leclerc, currently third in the F1 drivers' standings, posted a series of photos from the intimate gathering, writing: “Celebrating the newly engaged 😘 @lorenzotl @charlotte2304. In the very best place as well @montecarlosbm ❤️.”
Leclerc family delighted by engagement
The Monegasque star was joined by his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, with whom he shares an adorable pup, his mother, his younger brother and fellow racing driver Arthur Leclerc, as well as Arthur’s girlfriend, marking the engaged couple's announcement in style.
The dinner, held at one of Monaco’s most exclusive dining spots, appeared to be a joyous family affair, as the Leclerc brothers came together to celebrate this special milestone for Lorenzo and Charlotte.
Leclerc’s celebratory post comes at a crucial point in the F1 season; the 26-year-old currently sits third in the championship with 245 points, 86 points behind leader Max Verstappen, and just eight points ahead of fourth-placed Oscar Piastri.
With only six races remaining in 2024, Leclerc is fighting to hold on to his podium position in the drivers’ championship, adding further intensity to the closing stages of this year's campaign.
As Leclerc continues to battle on the track, this personal celebration provided a brief but meaningful respite from the high-pressure world of F1.

F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec